FINALLY! Balloon Boy Is Getting A Netflix Documentary

Authorities tracked the balloon for more than 50 miles before it was found.

It was nearly fifteen years ago when many Americans were glued to their television watching breaking news coverage of a giant inflatable helium balloon that reportedly had a six-year-old boy still inside of it blowing across the Colorado sky.

The absolutely wild ordeal was referred to as "Balloon Boy," as the media, local law enforcement and even National Guard helicopters were all utilized to try and track the six-year-old boy during his 50-mile trek across Colorado, only to eventually land with nobody inside!

But was the whole thing a hoax?

BALLOON BOY CAPTIVATED THE NATION

After reports of an object falling out of the sky started making the rounds, search parties began trying to locate Falcon Heene all along the balloon's flight path. Fortunately, Falcon was found hiding in his parents' attic. Netflix is set to revisit the Balloon Boy saga on June 15 in an episode of its new docuseries, "Trainwreck."

To make matters worse for the Heene family, six-year-old Falcon seemingly outed his parents later that night during an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer in which he responded to a question by saying his parents "said we did this for the show." It turns out, Falcon's father, Richard, was actually an inventor and had been working on the balloon.

Talk about kids saying the darndest things!

Falcon's answer led to authorities starting an investigation that would ultimately lead to them charging Richard for fraud before he pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant. Fifteen years later, Richard still maintains his innocence and says the event was not a hoax.

I HAVEN'T BEEN THIS EXCITED SINCE THE FYRE FEST DOCS

I am SO excited for this to come out.

For years now, I've always said that if there was one historic event that I wish social media were as prevalent and big as it is today, it would be for balloon boy. At the time, many people only had Facebook or Myspace , X was still in its early stages.

Imagine if a helium balloon reportedly had a kid inside of it today and was just being blown hundreds of feet in the air?! We're talking O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase numbers if that happens today!

Fortunately for all of us, we can relive it WITH social media on the 15th. I'll see you on X then at @TheGunzShow!