The Final Game of Thrones Book Is Likely Never Coming

Game of Thrones fans are quickly coming to the realization that author and creator George R. R. Martin is most likely never going to finish writing the story's ending.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin was asked like he always is anytime he does press, about the status of the sixth and final book in the GoT A Song of Ice and Fire series. And, just as it's been now for over a decade, Martin is toying with Thrones fans' emotions and pulling at their heartstrings as he admits that he's nowhere near done with the book and even hinted that he very well may never finish the Westeros story.

"Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time. But that’s still a priority, and I do hope to visit it. A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They’re saying] ‘Oh, he’ll never be finished.’ Maybe they’re right. I don’t know. I’m alive right now! I seem pretty vital!"



GAME OF THRONES FANS HAVE WAITED 13 YEARS FOR THE FINAL BOOK

Now I may not be a novelist like Martin, but I do have a keen set of awareness and a heck of a BS detector, and Martin seems like he's full of it. "I do hope to visit it," followed by "maybe they're right [that he won't ever finish the book," sure doesn't have a strong sense of confidence and is unlikely as the GoT families all getting together for a lovely meal.

RUINING LEGACY?

Meanwhile, some Thrones fans have their own reasons for Martin's alleged writer's block: His story ending simply wasn't good.

After Martin sold the GoT story rights to HBO and helped launch the enormous success of GoT, writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss quickly found themselves in a tough spot come the final season; Martin had never finished the story himself, leading to a disorganized, chaotic and confusing final season that still to this day gets criticized.

What happens if the television series ending is actually how Martin envisioned the story to end though? Could Martin be taking his time because he saw how many didn't like his original ending? And if so, does the 76-year-old writer really want to ruin his legacy by publishing an official storyline ending? Or would it be easier to leave it up to fans, despite their frustrations with how the HBO show ended?

