Mall-Like Brawls Break Out at Texas HS State Championships Inside AT&T Stadium

Do you think Jerry Jones will let Texas play the HS state championships inside his stadium again?

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the fights between fans at the state football championships inside Jerry World.

Fists and kicks were flying Saturday, according to multiple eyewitnesses who have uploaded videos from inside AT&T Stadium where rival fans decided to desecrate the House That Jerry Jones Built with an ugly brawl that required local police to restore order.

There are reports of fights during halftime of the Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore game and fights during the DeSoto vs. Sheldon King games.

According to WFAA, "multiple" people were arrested over the course of "several physical disturbances" that took place Saturday.

"Due to numerous disturbances and the large number of individuals involved, the decision was made to clear the affected sections to ensure the safety of all guests," police said in a statement while also noting that many of the arrests were for fighting, while there were also charges of "assault on a public servant."

Oh, and "several" arrests were made for people who had active felony warrants.

As if that's not enough drama out of the Texas HS football state championships, Dallas police say a South Oak Cliff player shot a teammate in the neck after the team's win. The 18-year-old charged in the incident admitted to the shooting. A witness says Xavier Mayfield said the safety was on the rifle, but there was a single gunshot and the teammate had been shot in the neck, according to Fox4.

It turns out nobody truly does high school football like Texas.

Students/fans also stood on top of AT&T Stadium tables like one does when you're a moron and can't act like you have any sense