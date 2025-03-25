Fight Between Alligator & Crocodile At Everglades National Park Caught On Video

Visitors at Everglades National Park got more than their money's worth on Wednesday when an alligator and a crocodile engaged in a brutal brawl.

The reptiles, who seemed to be in a territorial battle for who gets to bask on the sidewalk and munch on unsuspecting tourists, were caught on video hissing and snapping at each other near the park's Shark Valley Observation Tower on March 19.

In the viral clip, both modern-day dinosaurs get in a few bites, drawing blood each time. Ultimately, the alligator took a hike instead of fighting the crocodile any further.

In case you're wondering who is who, crocodiles have pointy noses while alligators' noses are more rounded. Also, alligators are usually dark gray or black, while crocodiles appear lighter grayish-brown.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Florida is the only place in the world where American crocodiles and American alligators are found together in the wild.

"Crocodiles and alligators belong to a group of reptiles called crocodilians, which are the largest of the living reptiles," the National Park Service states. "Of the 23 different species of crocodilians in the world, two species are native to the United States, and South Florida is the only place where both of these species coexist."

As for who would win in a fight, smart money is on the crocodile. Crocodiles are larger, faster, more aggressive and have stronger bite force than their alligator cousins.

But both would win in a fight against a human. So if you see one of these big guys on a sidewalk near you, maybe put down your phone and head in the other direction.

Love all things wildlife and outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!