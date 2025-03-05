FIFA World Cup Promises 'Super Bowl-Like' Show Without Jay-Z Influence

Good news for any musicians out there that aren't rappers and want to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show - you can now play the real ‘football’ one instead!

FIFA has announced that the upcoming 2026 World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium will have their own big-time production halftime show and are currently working on a lineup that will feature multiple artists.

METLIFE STADIUM WILL HOST THE 2026 WORLD CUP FINAL

"I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey," FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on his Instagram on Wednesday. "This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

Whereas the NFL partnered with Jay-Z's Roc Nation to run their halftime show, FIFA will go the complete opposite musical direction by teaming up with Coldplay's Chris Martin to help recruit bands and put together the halftime spectacle. Fortunately for us, Coldplay will NOT be playing, and Martin's role is strictly behind the scenes.

New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants, will host the World Cup Final on July 19, 2026, in what is expected to be a major tournament bringing in soccer fans from across the globe. Although details are still being hashed out regarding the Final, it's believed that, just like the Super Bowl, FIFA will amend their "Laws of the Game" and extend the halftime break longer than the currently allotted 15 minutes. For the Super Bowl, the NFL adds an extra 17 minutes to the standard halftime break.

The United States hosting the world's largest soccer event couldn't have come at a better time, as Lionel Messi has given the sport a whole new life in the States after signing with MLS club Inter Miami. Messi is consistently selling out games he plays in across the country.

