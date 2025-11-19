Ferry Delay Gave Passengers A Ride To Remember After An Adult Movie Was Accidentally Shown On A Lounge TV

A delay on a ferry ride from France to England last month gave passengers watching TV in the lounge a ride they're never going to forget. The passengers were mistakenly treated to some adult cinema.

The delay, which took place on October 26, was reportedly due to a malfunction at a port that caused passengers on a DFDS ferry to ask to watch a Formula One Grand Prix race.

What they, and evidently the crew, didn’t know was there was some hardcore porn set to play next. Once the race ended, the adult film started and every man, woman, and child in the lounge could either see or hear what was taking place on the screen.

Some kids, reports the NY Post, "ran screaming" from the lounge. An anonymous passenger said, "Some parents came out and they were asking the man who worked there to sort the TV out, they were saying, 'There’s hardcore porn on the TV.'"

They added, "I couldn’t see it, but it was audible."

The company issued an apology for the unfortunate incident and vowed that it wouldn’t happen again. There was no explanation for how or why the hardcore porn was played on the lounge TV other than it was done so by mistake.

"During the delay, a group of passengers asked if they could watch the F1 Grand Prix on the TV in the onboard lounges. Unfortunately, the crew were not aware that once this programme finished, the next item to be broadcast was an adult film," DFDS said.

"Once the crew were alerted to the content by a passenger the channel was swiftly changed. Moreover, the channel has now been removed from the list of available stations on the ship to ensure that this will not happen again."

A lot of good "not allowing it to happen again" does after the fact. Not to mention the crew lost access to one of its forms of downtime entertainment. What are they supposed to do between ferry rides now?

"We are very sorry for the understandable upset and anger that this caused for the families onboard who unfortunately viewed this content," the mea culpa concluded.