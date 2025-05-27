Female Secret Service Agents Caught On Video Beating The Snot Out Of Each Other: WATCH

It's a terrible look for the Secret Service.

Stunning video shows female Secret Service agents fighting each other.

It was reported last week by Susan Crabtreet that a pair of female agents guarding one of former President Barack Obama's residences got into an altercation.

Crabtree released radio audio on May 22nd of the incident, and a woman could be heard calling other agents about the issue.

"Can I get a supervisor down to Delta 2 immediately before I whoop this girl's ass," an unidentified female agent could be heard saying in the audio clip.

You can listen to the brief snippet in Crabtree's tweet below.

Secret Service agents were filmed fighting each other.

Well, Crabtree released a video on Tuesday of the incident, and it's absolutely mind-boggling. The female agents can be seen clearly brawling with each other.

Keep in mind, Secret Service agents, at a minimum, are armed with pistols and are tasked with using lethal force to protect others.

Crabtree further reported that the Secret Service hasn't responded to questions about how the women are being handled. Not surprising. The Secret Service is notoriously hard to deal with when you need information.

You can watch the shocking video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a terrible look for the Secret Service. The U.S.S.S. is responsible for the lives of the President, their families, former Presidents, the Vice President, the VP's family and a small group of other people.

It's a job that requires incredible discipline and attention to detail. A single failure could result in someone's death.

Look no further than Donald Trump surviving two assassination attempts for proof of that fact. I would be beyond livid if I was Obama and these were the people protecting my home.

It simply can't be tolerated, and if the bosses have any sense, they'll have already made a switch.

Complete bonehead behavior. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.