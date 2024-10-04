Female Falcons Fans Beat The Piss Out Of Each Other Right Behind Player's Postgame Interview

I usually don't dabble (too much) in fan fights. I leave that beat to Joe Kinsey and Sean Joseph.

That being said, Sean's not on until later and Joe is out with the Screencaps relay team slugging back Jim Beam and running a ridiculous amount of miles for a good cause.

So, it's on me. And you know what? This female fan fight between these two Falcons broads is well worth my time today, mainly because it ain't your average fight. Nope.

This particular beating was more of a fleeting moment, because it took place in the span of about three seconds … in the background of wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge's postgame interview.

That's right. As Hodge was pumping up the City of Atlanta minutes after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime, the City of Atlanta was beating the piss out of each other mere yards away.

What a moment. Take a look – and don't blink or you'll miss it!

Winning doesn't cure everything

Whoa! Did you see it? Amazing. Best part is, you see these two broads pummeling each other RIGHT as Hodge yells "HEY ATLANTA, WE HERE!"

Perfection. Absolute chefs kiss from the Atlanta faithful. Now, I have no clue why these ladies were throwing hands. It's a mystery, and I actually prefer that it stay that way. It makes this particular fan fight that much better.

No close-up videos of the actual fight. No context. None of it. Just two Atlanta girls beating the hell out of each other seconds after their team just scored a magical victory on Thursday Night Football.

If they were anything like me, they were pissed off that the Falcons absolutely refused to use Bijan Robinson. Do you know how much money I lost last night because Raheem Morris is hellbent on giving Tyler Allgeier 20 carries a game despite having BIJAN ROBINSON?

A lot. I lost a lot.

I doubt that's why these two were bashing skulls, but never say never. Gambling is one hell of a drug.

Anyway, good thing the internet didn't notice it like we did … just kidding!