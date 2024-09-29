Saints-Falcons Game Turns Violent As Multiple Fan Fights Break Out

There have been violent days for NFL fans, but Sunday in Atlanta might be talked about for years to come after what went down in the upper deck at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

One of the fan fights was your run-of-the-mill scumbag on scumbag brawl where a tweaker-looking dude gave up the higher ground to his fellow fighter and ultimately paid the price for it.

I'll say it again for the morons who fight at NFL games: Never give up the reach advantage. Watch this:

While that was ugly for the NFL, it was nothing compared to what went down in a fight that I cannot even show because of the level of violence fans witnessed on Sunday.

A fan's head was literally stomped on four times before a fan wearing a Julio Jones jersey could be pulled away. I've seen hundreds and hundreds of NFL fan fights over the years and this fight was unlike anything I'd seen. The violent stomping of another man's head will make international headlines.

Will charges be brought? They should.

This is the end of the fight. It doesn't show the stomping of the guy in red.

"What's the back story?!?" an Instagram observer asked.

"To much liquor," the video poster reported.

This isn't the first time a Falcons fan has been knocked out cold during a fan fight this season at Mercedes-Benz. During a September 8 home game against the Steelers, two Falcons fans fought until one of the guys was pounded out as his attacker was pulled off by several other fans.

You've been warned. Be careful out there.

