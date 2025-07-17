FedEx Driver Puts Truck In A Ditch, Admits To Watching Porn At Time Of Wreck

I don’t know who other than this FedEx driver needs to hear this, but you're not as good of a multitasker as you think you are. None of us are. Multitasking is a myth.

In the case of this FedEx driver who ended up putting his truck in a ditch, I'd say he was more distracted than multitasking at the time of his wreck. We've all been there before.

We pick up our phone to answer a text or read an email and the next thing you know you're 45 minutes into a delightful trip your algorithm has served up for you on Instagram.

Most of the time, it's a harmless loss of productivity at our employers' expense. These, let's call them mental breaks, help get us through the day.

It's part of life. We all can't be Nancy in accounting. She's focused to the point of barely taking bathroom breaks during the 10-hour days she puts in every weekday and that doesn’t count the hours she's putting in on Saturday.

She's a machine, and she doesn’t have much else going for her. This is her thing. Good for her, we're all happy for her. We like our mental breaks.

FedEx driver says he was watching porn on his phone when he crashed his truck into a ditch

Back to this FedEx driver. He got lost in his mental break. He's on the road all day, every day, delivering packages, and he went a couple of steps too far on his phone.

He's not perfect. He's just a man, and he ended up, as he admits on camera following the wreck, watching some porn while driving.

He got distracted and by the time he looked up he found himself in a ditch. The truck looks like it's a strong wind away from tipping over and as he assesses the scene he knows there's a good chance he's getting fired.

It wasn't his best day on the job. Here's his profanity-laced admission of his distracted driving gone wrong.