Trump Crushes Woke Federal Employees With Simple Move, Big Win For Common Sense: DETAILS

Woke federal employees are probably seething with rage after being hit with some hilarious news about pronouns.

Federal employees were ordered to remove pronounces from their email signatures by the end of Friday, according to ABC News.

The order comes after President Donald Trump signed executive orders focused on crushing DEI and wokeness. Instead, merit will lead the way.

That's the way it should be!

Federal employees ordered to remove pronouns from email signatures.

There was also no wiggle room in what federal employees were told. A message was sent to CDC employees stating, "Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday," according to the same ABC News report.

Federal employees at the Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy received similar orders.

Are you tired of all the winning? I am absolutely not. This is hilarious. Personally, I always get very confused when I see pronouns in someone's bio.

If any of you ever reach out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com and you get a response featuring pronouns (I'm a dude, and we all know it), assume that I've been kidnapped. Send all resources to rescue me. Delta Force, SEAL Team 6, the Rangers and any and all air assets we can get in the fight.

Does that sound ridiculous?

It should, but it's still not as ridiculous as federal employees needing to put pronouns in their bios. It's an outrageous move, and it's now being corrected.

It's a new day in America, and the days of woke BS are coming to a fast end. I hope they all enjoyed it while it lasted because I am *VERY* much enjoying watching a return to normalcy. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.