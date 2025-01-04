Legendary Film Series Gets Massive Update: DETAILS

"Fear Street" fans are about to go on an awesome run.

Netflix dropped three "Fear Street" horror films in 2021 in what will now be looked at as the original trilogy. The three movies took place over three different time periods - 1994, 1978 and 1666 - and were complexly intertwined over all three time periods. It follows a series of teenagers trying to outrun death while figuring out why their hometown of Shadyside is cursed.

The trilogy was among the best films of 2021, and did the one thing horror films can rarely pull off:

Finding a perfect balance between dark horror and comedy.

All three movies were incredibly violent and bloody with a well-earned R-rating, but also mysterious and funny. You rarely see that in the horror genre, and fans will now get more of it.

Multiple new "Fear Street" movies are on the way.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that author R.L. Stone - who wrote the books the movies are based on - told the outlet that three new "Fear Street" movies are being made to follow the original trilogy released by Netflix.

That means there's more bloodshed, brutality and mysteries coming to Shadyside.

The fourth film - "The Prom Queen" (this film was previously already confirmed by Netflix) - will come out at some point this year.

The plot of the fourth film is described as, "Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

There is no clear timeline for the fifth and sixth films in the series. It's also unclear if the next three movies will be a standalone trilogy like the original or if they will be unconnected.

Just an educated guess, I'd lean towards saying they're not connected given the plot details for "Prom Queen." Not sure how you could spin that off into two different films and possibly multiple different timelines.

As a fan of great entertainment and great movies, "Fear Street" getting three new movies is a huge win. We need as much solid entertainment as we can get. This is a huge win, and I can't wait to see how it all plays out. If the next three films are anywhere near as good as the first three, then we're in for a fun time. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.