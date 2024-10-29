Netflix Announces Major Update On Epic Film Series

A new "Fear Street" movie is coming out next year.

The popular film franchise from Netflix dropped three movies in 2022, and the saga follows a small town being engulfed by evil forces and death. The series is based on the book series by R.L. Stine.

What made the first three films unique is that Netflix dropped them each a week apart, and they played out in three different timelines.

They're easily among the best horror movies of the past 20+ years. It's the perfect kind of spooky content to get in the Halloween spirit.

Netflix announces "Fear Street" update.

Netflix announced Monday afternoon that the fourth film in the franchise - "Fear Street: Prom Queen" - will arrive at some point in 2025.

The film will be set in 1988. You can check out the spooky announcement graphic below. The knife and blood emoji is a good sign viewers will be in for the same kind of ride as we got with the first three movies.

The plot of the fourth film is described as follows:

"Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

Does that grab your interest and attention? It definitely should. The promo poster combined with the plot details released by Netflix makes me think viewers are going to be in for a very fun time.

The first three movies were all exceptionally impressive. It was a perfect blend of terrifying horror elements, humor, nostalgia and a great mystery that unfolded over three movies.

Now, the fourth film will take place between the first and second films of the original three. I can't wait to see what we get.

If you haven't already seen the first three "Fear Street" movies, you can watch them all on Netflix. For those of you who have, let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.