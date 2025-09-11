FBI Releases Image Of Person Of Interest In Assassination Of Charlie Kirk

Kirk was killed on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University

The FBI has released new information in the hunt for the person responsible for the assassination of activist and media personality Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, and that has led to a manhunt for the killer.

Just under 24 hours since a shot rang out on the Orem, Utah campus, the FBI has released photos of a person of interest in connection with the killing.

The two photos released by the Bureau's Salt Lake City field office show a male individual wearing dark clothing, a black hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.