Father & Son Trade Punches During Saskatchewan Senior Hockey Brawl

A father and son are going viral for trading punches during a Saskatchewan senior hockey league fight over the weekend. People assume there's bad blood between the two, but something tells me that couldn’t be any further from the truth.

The special father and son moment took place during Saturday’s game between the Perdue Pirates and the Langham Vikings. A game the Pirates won by the score of 18-4.

The father, 47-year-old Chris Ewen of the Vikings and his son, 27-year-old Tyler Driedger of the Pirates, exchanged haymakers during the third period of a "fan appreciation night."

There's no better way to show appreciation for the fans than to give them a fight where both guys bring everything they have to it. In true hockey guy fashion, neither of them held back.

Had they held back even a little bit, that would have started the bad blood between them for sure. If you're dropping the gloves, even against your old man, you had better bring everything you have.

This is how you handle your business on the ice. There is no loser in this one, everyone gets a win. The father, the son, the fans, and social media.

Nothing says hockey guys like a father-son fight on the ice during a game

What a moment for these two and so close to Christmas. There's no need for them to exchange gifts this year. Nothing will top trading punches on the ice during a hockey game.

This is the highest form of respect a hockey guy son could give his hockey guy dad. The Pirates recognized that and named Tyler the "Player of the Game" for the fight with his old man.

Talk about icing on the cake. Dad knows he did something right when he taught his son the game of hockey. There's no doubt about it, this is a very proud moment for pop.

Here's another angle of this very, very special father-son moment. It truly warms the heart, enjoy!