Man Tries To Fight Angry Deer, Ends In Disaster: WATCH

One man is going viral for learning a hard lesson about nature.

OutKick readers are certainly not strangers to the chaos of the animal thunderdome and nature. That's why OutKick Outdoors is flying (make sure to bookmark this page for the best outdoors content on the web).

What do I always say about wild animals? Leave them alone. They don't want to deal with you…..but that's not advice everyone follows.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Man humiliated while messing with a deer.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofnationalparks is known for pumping out great content of people making fools of themselves, and we have an all-time banger today.

The page posted a video of a guy messing with a deer, and getting hit with an instant dose of karma. Check out the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I will truly never understand people like this. You know how the PETA types of the world hate hunters? That's, of course, complete nonsense. Hunters are great, but you know what you'll never see hunters do?

Nonsense like this.

Deer are pretty passive animals. It takes a lot for one of them to get angry and aggressive. Generally speaking, deer are scared of their own shadows.

You have to really upset them for them to go on offense, and that's exactly what happened here. The deer got pushed too far, and decided it was time to turn the tables.

It humiliated that dude and dunked all over him over and over again. I'm not going to lie. It was very nice to see.

Just leave creatures out in the wild alone. It's not that hard to understand. Otherwise, you might end up on the internet getting humiliated. Let me know what you think of the footage at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Love all things hunting/fishing/camping/outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!