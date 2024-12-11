Fans Turn On Caitlin Clark After She Predictably Bent The Knee To The Insufferable Woke Mob

Well, it happened. Caitlin Clark finally bent the knee to the insufferable, gaslighting, disgusting, race-baiting woke mob.

Sad. Predictable, but sad. We were ending 2024 on such a strong note, too.

For those who missed it, the most popular player in WNBA history, and, frankly, the only reason anyone even considers watching a game, basically apologized for … being white. She did so earlier this week, in a story for Time Magazine after she was named the publication's Athlete of the Year.

Now, to be fair, that magazine is so intolerable at this point, I'm not even sure it's a compliment to be on the cover. For reference, they're also considering KAMALA HARRIS for Person of the Year.

Kamala!

Anyway, Clark got her roses, and then proceeded to bend the knee to the mob – presumably to the absolute delight of the publication – by saying she's only gotten where she is because she's white.

A mean, old, rich, entitled, privileged WHITE GIRL!

"I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege," she said. "A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been black players. This league has kind of been built on them.

"The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important.

"I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing."



Caitlin Clark bends the knee to an invisible mob

NO!!!! Caitlin, what HAPPENED here?? My God. What a fumble. Just so, soooooooooo, dumb. Unreal. God, kids are so insufferable in 2024. I mean, I just couldn't imagine being in college/right out of college right now.

It must be the worst. Gen-Zers are just the worst.

Anyway, it's all just completely unnecessary by Caitlin Clark. She's bending the knee to a mob that nobody cares about anymore.

Caitlin – we won! The sane people won. The good guys won. We don't need to cater to the lunatics anymore. The left is DOA. It's over. Sanity is back.

Now, why did the best player in the WNBA – by a laughably wide margin – crumble like a cheap tent? I'm sure she was pressured by wackos behind the scenes to do so.

The folks at Time? The writer? The editor? Her insufferable peers in the WNBA who tried to murder her all season because she was getting all the attention? No clue.

Frankly, I'd guess it was her boyfriend, who is a raging liberal. I'd put the money on him, but what do I know? Regardless, it's ridiculous. It's nonsense. It's, frankly, pathetic from a girl who actually had folks watching the WNBA – voluntarily!

Sad. Predictable, but still sad.

And now, everyone is mad at her.