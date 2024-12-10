Caitlin Clark Rocks TIME Cover With Revealing Outfit: PHOTO

Caitlin Clark is the TIME Athlete of the Year, and the cover is going to generate some serious attention.

The Indiana Fever superstar took the WNBA by storm during her rookie season. She took the worst team in the league to the playoffs in her first year as a pro.

The turnaround was incredible, and due in large part to the electric scorer leading the way. The former Iowa sensation finished the season averaging 19.2 points per game, 8.4 assists per game and 5.7 rebounds per game on the way to winning Rookie of the Year honors.

Caitlin Clark named Time Athlete of the Year

Now, she has one more award to add to her list of accomplishments at Time Athlete of the Year. The publication dropped the news Tuesday with a cover that is definitely going to move the needle.

The Indiana Fever star wore a sports bra while posing with a ball. Give it a look below.

Check out a few of the comments in support of Clark earning the honor below:

No doubt about it! Changed the game

So well deserved. Nothing like a single athlete being responsible for selling out arenas or having to move to bigger venues because of the demand!

Athlete of the Year seems like a limited title for what she actually did this year. Great start tho

Let’s goo CC

Deserved a million times over

Clark absolutely earned this award. There's no woman in the country who revolutionized a sport and league like she did.

The WNBA has long been viewed as a joke. It received virtually no attention. It was an afterthought for most sports fans, and for good reason.

The product wasn't interesting and there weren't major personalities in the league. Clark changed all of that. She blew up onto the scene after an incredible career at Iowa and never looked back.

They had to move games to NBA arenas because the demand for tickets was so high. I attended her final regular season game in D.C. against the Mystics. It was like a home game for the Fever, and absolutely epic.

No other WNBA player could ever move the needle that way. Now, she's rocking out on the cover of TIME. She's on an incredible run.

Props to Clark for adding another honor to her long list of accomplishments. Her future is very bright. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.