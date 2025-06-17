Fans Call On The Oilers Boob Flasher To Help Save Edmonton’s Season

Kait Flynn could be the Edmonton Oilers only hope to save the season.

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final takes place on Tuesday night and the Edmonton Oilers season is on the line. They're on the road, and they're down three games to two in the series to the Florida Panthers.

Everyone knows that the stars have to step up this time of year. They can't wilt under the pressure or fail to show up when they're needed the most. That can’t happen, they have to answer the call.

Big games call for big moments from the biggest stars on the roster. So far, they've managed to hang in there with the Panthers, but not take control of the series. That's why fans are calling on Oilers Boob Flasher Kait Flynn to help save Edmonton's season.

She played a huge role during the Oilers' playoff run last season. Her celebration after they took a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Finals helped propel them to a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

It was a legendary performance when her team needed her the most. Since then, Kait has added tens of thousands of followers to her Instagram and signed a deal with Playboy.

Will the Oilers Boob Flasher Kait Flynn answer the call from fans and show up to save Edmonton's season?

What "the Oilers good luck charm," as she was dubbed by the iconic brand, hasn’t done is repeat her boob-flashing celebrations. Fans think it's time she did.

According to The Sun, Oilers fans believe that "Only one person can save the Oilers" and that Kait is that person. Replies to that statement were overwhelmingly in agreement:

They need her more than ever bros

You know it!

Definitely can’t hurt

It’s true

Let's goooo!!

Juggs to the rescue

Bring her back

Where have they been?

Light it up!

The question remains: will she answer the call?

Is she going to make the trip to Florida to save the season or show up to an Oilers watch party ready for action? She very well could be their only hope.