Fanny Pack Wearing Soccer Fan Gets Trucked By A Police Horse While Confronting Rival Fans

Some lessons are taught the old-fashioned way, with the use of a horse. A fanny pack wearing soccer fan had to be taught such a lesson during a parade or march of some sort.

The video that has gone viral over the last couple of days shows what appears to be a fan of the German professional soccer team, Borussia Dortmund, getting absolutely trucked by a police horse.

It's hard to tell when the event took place as soccer fans are often involved in these marches. The man is wearing a shirt with the letters BVB on it which stands for Ballspielverein Borussia.

For those not into soccer - hand up, I'm one of them - Ballspielverein Borussia is apparently the shortened name for the team. The full name according to the Google machine is Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund. Who knew, and why is it relevant?

Well, the man is apparently marching with his fellow BVB fans when he steps out of line to confront a rival fan who is taking video of the march. He confidently strolls over, with his phone out, toward what appear to be Real Madrid fans, and then he gets smoked.

This soccer fan won't forget the fan march where he was trucked by a police horse for confronting rival fans

His fanny pack stays on, but he drops his drink and his phone as he's knocked to the ground. After gathering himself and realizing he's been run over by a police horse, the man backs off of the rival fans - a smart move on his part.

There's no need to get trucked by a horse more than once during a march. The police ignore his complaints about being recorded as the rival fans point out to the fanny pack wearing loser that he dropped his phone.

This clip is internet gold, especially with the added sound effect of the guy getting knocked to the ground. But can you imagine what the guy getting hit captured, assuming, of course, his phone was still recording at the moment of contact.

I doubt that footage will ever end up on the internet, but that's okay, this view is good enough. Enjoy this police horse keeping this guy in check.