Fan At Florida-A&M Game Was Incredibly Drunk But Can't Beat Iowa Legend Vodka Samm

The Internet is blown away by this fan's blood alcohol content level.

Close, but no cigar.

A fan at Saturday's Florida-Texas A&M game decided to make a run at legendary Iowa fan ‘Vodka Samm’ — remember her? — in the blood alcohol content game and came up just short.

According to the A&M campus police department, an officer came in contact with an individual who was eating a sandwich and holding a "water jug of whiskey" in Aggie Park, a tailgating area outside of Kyle Field.

The fan had a BAC of .337.

Social media went nuts acting like we'd never seen anything like it in the history of drinking heavily on a college campus.

There's actually precedent here and her name is Vodka Samm.

Vodka Sam is believed to still hold the record for BAC at a college football game

If you were around the Internet way back in 2013, you might remember a 22-year-old Iowa fan named Samantha Goudie went viral for trying to run on the field during a game against Northern Illinois. She was cuffed and hauled off to jail where she shocked the world.

"Just went to jail #yolo," Samm tweeted over Labor Day weekend 2013. "Blew a .341 in jail."

There's more.

"I’m going to get .341 tattooed on me because its so epic," she added. "Girl waiting for court with me goes ‘I wish I knew the girl who blew a .341’ I said hi."

The legend of Vodka Sam, or Vodka Samm, as she was known on Twitter, was born.

Things got so out of control that fall that Vodka Sam found herself on ABC's 20/20 telling the newsmagazine that she quit drinking after the .341 BAC fallout.

"I needed a wakeup call," Vodka Sam told 20/20. "And I got one."