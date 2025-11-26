New Study Proves What Everyone Knows: Fame And Drugs Are A Deadly Combo For Singers

We're all familiar with the infamous 27 Club. Iconic musicians who died at just 27 years old. People like Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and Kurt Cobain instantly come to mind.

This has led some researchers in Germany to get to work, and they've come up with chilling and incredibly obvious findings: fame and the money, pressure, and drugs that can come with it do not do wonders for one's longevity.

Researchers at the University of Witten Herdecke in Germany took it upon themselves to get to the bottom of this one and looked at 648 singers, half of whom were famous, while the other half were not.

By the way, I don't mean to nitpick, but 648? Just add two more and get a nice even 650. I mean, I don't want to tell them how research works, but with two more data sets, your findings will be slightly more accurate.

Anyway, each of the 648 (ugh) singers was paired with another who matched their age, ethnicity, genre, and other characteristics, but had an opposite level of fame.

The findings were that famous singers lived four years less on average than non-famous ones.

The reason? According to Daily Mail, the researchers cited how the "unique psychosocial stress" of fame leads to "harmful coping behaviours."

In layman's terms: fame make do drugs.

I love studies like this. If someone asked you why famous singers die earlier than non-famous ones, you'd go, "Because of the pressures of fame and/or the access to drugs."

Well, these folks did a ton of work sifting through 648 test subjects (seriously, it's bugging me that no one said, "Let's just pick two more and go to 650") to come to that exact conclusion that anyone on the street could've given them on the spot.

Oh, well.

At least we now have scientific evidence of what we all already assumed.