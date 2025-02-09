Family Eats At Applebee's Once A Week Last Year And, No, It Wasn't Some Cruel, Unusual Punishment

It's been quite some time since I've eaten at Applebee's. I used to love it there. There was just something about the walls covered in more junk than antique shops and the local high school football team's schedule from the previous season that let you know from the second you stepped through the door that you were about to eat a meal that was just okay.

While I believe the last time I hit an Applebee's was in the late 2010s, a family from Fargo, North Dakota — the namesake of one of my favorite movies that hardly takes place in that city — have become the most regular of regulars by eating at Applebee's 52 times in a calendar year.

That means they were crushing Bourbon Street steaks and other Applebee's offerings an average of… carry the one… take the square root… approximately once per week.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Brooks family scooped up one of the chain's Date Night Pass subscriptions. I didn't know this was a thing, but apparently, it offers discounts that have saved them a cool $1,500.

The pass gave them a $30 discount for each weekly visit, meaning they were walking out of there with $15.79 bills.

So, it sounds like Applebee's version of a golden ticket… that you have to buy.

But the Brooks-es-es have gotten their money's worth out of it and according to the article they've dined at Applebee's in three different states (although, I don't mean to flex my middle school geography bee championship brain, but Fargo is literally right on the border with Minnesota, so there's two states down easily).

The family wound up having to cram multiple trips to the ‘Bee’s per week, which sounds brutal, but it's what you've got to do if you want to squeeze every last drop of Oreo shake out of that card.

"We really want to use them all," said Emily Brooks, who according to the WSJ article is "an artist who helps run the family’s pinball machine business."

I didn't think it was possible to like these folks more, but I was wrong. The Brooks-es-es rule.

They said they didn't get sick of eating at Applebee's that much, though Bill Brooks said that eating at the same restaurant once a week is probably the sweet spot.

I don't know about you, but I'd give this a go.

Maybe it's high time I made my triumphant return to the ‘Bee’s.