Family 4th Of July Party Is Turned On Its Head By Some Unexpected X-Rated Fireworks On A Movie Projector

The family party is fun until someone accidentally tosses an adult movie on the projector.

A family 4th of July party took a turn after some unexpected X-rated fireworks arrived thanks to someone showing an adult movie on the movie projector.

That's the sort of situation that can ruin a good time in a hurry. The culprit responsible for "accidentally" switching the movie to one of the adult variety was a woman's brother-in-law.

She then had to, or at least felt like she had to, kick him out and send him home. He had been enjoying the evening a bit too much before his "show" hit the screen and had to be driven home.

"Last night I held a celebration at my house for the 4th of July. We had a projector screen set up with a movie playing as background noise," the woman explains, according to The Mirror.

The party was going well and everyone was having a good time. Then, out of the blue, the record-scratching moment arrived and stunned those in attendance.

"While we were hanging out, laughing, drinking and having a good time, we heard loud moans all of a sudden and there was porn playing," she explains. It wasn’t on the screen long, but the party, including some of the children, had seen it.

The unexpected adult feature was shutdown quickly, but some kids in attendance still saw it

"My husband unplugged it quickly but some of the kids already saw it. I asked my BIL to leave right after and he hesitated for a moment. Then my non-drunk sister drove him home."

An overreaction to what had just taken place? Maybe. Accidents do happen, but it's hard to come up with an explanation as to how this "accident" happened.

Other than the brother-in-law had one too many and thought it would be funny or didn’t realize he was connecting to the projector while attempting to enjoy some adult cinema by himself.

In any case, if he was that out of it, it seems reasonable enough to send him home. The brother-in-law disagrees. He sent his sister-in-law a text blaming her for ruining his night.

"After what happened last night, my BIL sent me a message saying I am a disgusting person for ruining his night," she said. "I now feel kind of bad because it was an accident, and I sort of regret my decision to kick him out of the party."

When put this way, it's hard to disagree.

Since when did we start kicking family members out of parties for being too drunk and for tossing porn up on a movie projector? That gets a friend kicked out, but not family.