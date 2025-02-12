Star Of Epic TV Series Drops Major Claim About New Season: DETAILS

Walton Goggins is hyping up season two of "Fallout," and that's good news for fans.

The saga with Goggins and Ella Purnell is based on a popular video game series, and season one was a monster hit when it premiered in April 2024 on Amazon.

It felt like every episode was a standalone movie as viewers watched Lucy, the Ghoul and other characters travel a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Goggins, as usual, knocked it out of the park, and it sounds like that's exactly what will happen again in season two.

Walton Goggins teases massive season two of "Fallout."

"I thought season one was extraordinary, personally. I was very pleased with it. [Season two] blows it out of the water," Goggins told Deadline while noting production is still underway and has been since November.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is great news for fans of the series. Season one, again, had a production value that rivaled any major film coming out of Hollywood.

I can't even begin to imagine the kind of money Amazon poured into it, but I have no doubt it was a lot. Now, Goggins is promising season two is even bigger and more epic than season one.

Don't threaten me with a good time.

There's no release date for season two "Fallout" just yet, but it's likely going to drop at some point in late 2025. Production must be nearing an end if it started in November, and that means we could easily get season two this year. Let's hope that's the case, and let me know what you think of the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: Make sure to catch Goggins in "Justified" if you've never seen it before. He plays the greatest villain in TV history.