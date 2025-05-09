Hit TV Show Announces Major News About New Season, Fans Will Be Pumped: DETAILS

"Fallout" fans were hit with some unexpected news Thursday about the status of season two.

The Amazon Prime series is based on the incredibly popular video games series, and premiered on April 10, 2024.

It featured a stacked cast of talent, and was a refreshingly cool post-apocalyptic thriller. It's arguably the best show Amazon has ever made, and fans have been clamoring for new episodes.

Now, viewers have their first major update on what's coming next.

"Fallout" announces big season two news.

The show's official X account announced Thursday that production "has wrapped" on the upcoming second season.

Check out the awesome announcement video below featuring Walton Goggins as the Ghoul below

This is great news. "Fallout" is a wildly entertaining series. It's one of the best shows on TV right now, and fans have been waiting to find out when new episodes might finally hit Amazon.

Now, we know production on season two is over, and that means post-production is underway. An educated guess is that season two won't arrive until early 2026.

A show like "Fallout" requires a lot of special effects and post-production work. That takes time. It takes a lot of time, and that means the series with Goggins and Ella Purnell almost certainly won't return this year.

Hopefully, it doesn't take season two too long to arrive. Fans definitely don't want to wait much longer.