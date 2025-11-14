Hit TV Series Drops Electric Preview For New Season, Teases Wild Ride: WATCH

A new trailer has dropped for season two of "Fallout."

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon

Season two plot: The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Season Two will premiere this December exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, Frances Turner and Moisés Arias

Episode count: Eight

Premiere date: December 17, 2025

The first season of "Fallout" was exceptional, and Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell both absolutely crushed it.

Fans have been eager to see what happens in season two when it premieres on December 17. My name is right at the top of the list of people who are amped up.

A new preview for season two was released Thursday, and it's going to send expectations soaring. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Fallout" is a great example of what entertainment can be at its best. I have never played the video games it's based on, and it doesn't matter at all.

The show is crafted to bring in an audience with no idea of the source material. It clearly worked because season one was a smashing success.

Now, fans are gearing up for season two. I have to give a big shoutout to Walton Goggins. That man is absurdly talented.

Let's remember he's responsible for playing Boyd Crowder in "Justified." Arguably the greatest villain in the history of TV. He went from that to the Ghoul in the post-apocalyptic thriller.

Talk about a man with some serious range.

You can catch the start of season two of "Fallout" on December 17th. I'll definitely be watching. Hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.