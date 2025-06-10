Nasty Trolls Attack Faith Hill's Appearance After Photo Goes Viral: REACTIONS

Trolls on the internet are coming out to attack Faith Hill.

Faith Hill has been an icon in the country music world going back to the early 1990s. She's had the kind of career most people in the industry can only dream of.

She's also married to fellow star Tim McGraw, and the two even teamed up to star on the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883."

Faith Hill attacked by trolls after public appearance.

Well, Hill is making waves again, but probably not for the reasons she was hoping for. Country Living Magazine shared a photo Sunday of Hill on Facebook with the caption, "See Photos from Faith Hill's Rare Appearance at CMA Fest."

You can see the now-viral post below.

Seems simple enough, but trolls took the opportunity to attack Hill for her appearance, as noticed first by Whiskey Riff.

People jumped in the comments with some nasty and rude comments about her current look:

I hope she’s feeling well! Am I wrong thinking that her face doesn’t appear to have the symmetry it once had? I adore her and her music regardless. I’ve seen this before in my family and I’m just concerned for her.

This reminds me of a similar situation several years ago when actress Emma Watson was attacked under similar circumstances on social media. It's like idiots don't understand people grow up and she wasn't a kid.

Faith Hill is a legend and should be treated as such. She's also now in her late-50s. We all age. It's part of life.

It doesn't mean losers should hop online and start firing off bizarre and completely unnecessary comments. Do we really think the peanut gallery is doing better in life than *CHECKS NOTES TO MAKE SURE* Faith Hill?

I somehow doubt it.

If you find yourself online negatively commenting on the appearance of someone you don't know, then go outside and touch some grass. Or, better yet, release your own photos and let's see how those stand up under scrutiny. Too harsh? Not harsh enough? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.