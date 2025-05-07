Navy Suffers Embarrassing Incident Involving Another Fighter Jet

The United States Navy continues to have issues in the Red Sea with fighter jets.

The United States Navy was carrying out a heavy bombing campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen, and that required a lot of firepower to be brought to the region.

Specifically, aircraft carriers and warships capable of launching planes and cruise missiles. The Navy suffered one embarrassing incident at the end of April. A plane not properly secured fell into the Red Sea when the USS Harry S. Truman started maneuvering.

Now, there's been a second incident.

Navy loses second fighter jet in the Red Sea

An F/A-18F from the USS Harry Truman crashed in the Red Sea after an attempted landing went wrong, according to Fox News.

Both pilots were able to ejected from the advanced-fighter jet before it went into the water. An unnamed official told the outlet that the crash was caused "when the arrestment failed."

The arrestment is the cable system fighter jets catch on the aircraft carrier deck in order to slow the plane down and bring it to a stop upon landing.

An F-18 cost right around $70 million, and that doesn't include the cost of any bombs it might be carrying. That means the United States has lost two jets worth a total of $140 million in a little more than a week.

While we all love our great military, I think it's also fair to admit that losing two fighter jets for non-combat reasons in the span of a few days in what is effectively a war zone is a tough look.

The Pentagon is absolutely not going to be happy with the situation.

Let's hope the Navy can figure out how to put a stop to these incidents before more planes end up in the Red Sea. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.