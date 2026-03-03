Exiled Iranian Princess Noor Sends A Blunt Message To President Trump As Bombs Drop, USA-USA-USA & MEAT!

Princess Noor of Iran is ready to return to her native land to reclaim power once the U.S. bombs the Islamic regime into the Stone Ages.

On Iran

— John B. says:

Just started reading your column and Outkick in general. I enjoy your style of writing.



Now about Iran. I was on station in the Arabian Gulf aboard the USS Independence attached to the E2-C squadron when our hostages were released. Excuse my English, but those idiots are now getting what we should’ve did 47 years ago.



We finally have someone in office that cares.

Kinsey:

There are many more Iran emails where this one came from. Keep them coming. Share your thoughts on this moment in history. Share your past military memories and what this means to you.

I promise to dump out all of them. There are many of you who need to get some thoughts off your chest. That's what this space is for. Let's do it.

What have you stopped paying for because the price is insulting?

— Jeff couldn't wait to email me on this one:

Here’s today’s list:



-I like live music and going to concerts. Went to six last year. I want to see The Eagles and Metallica at the Sphere. Eagles are $550 and Metallica is $750 - both before fees. I can afford it but won’t pay it. That’s a few new golf clubs or a rifle and scope.



-We are in Maui right now. I accept I’m going to pay more here than elsewhere. I saw a truckers hat in a shop in Paia yesterday I wanted to buy. Mesh back adjustable truckers hat - $50. Won’t pay it.



-I’ve been doing some pickup truck shopping. Looking for a half ton. Those I like are $90K to $100K. Still debating - leaning towards won’t buy it - it’s just ridiculous.



There’s my list for today. Shows how much I respect the cap since I’m typing this on the beach.

— Hallmark Christmas movie writer Steve B. in Grand Junction emails:

Maybe it's just a Colorado whine, but ski prices are insulting.

Vail/Beaver Creek lift ticket prices were $339 (per day) over Christmas!

Even with bad snow conditions, Winter Park (where - and I know I sound like Abraham Lincoln - they used to charge us local kids $4), is $256 a day now.

Hours are 9-4, so in the best case scenario (you get there at open, ski until close, great weather, no lift lines,) I couldn't mentally take my family and ignore the running cash register in my head: "If I'm paying $36 an hour, you kids are NOT going to the bathroom or eating lunch!"

P.S. Travel ball update: My son said some teammates were practicing their "cely." After learning what this was, and then throwing up, I almost pulled him off the team right then and there, but a silver lining: My son's new coach has laid down the law: No jewelry, no walk-up music, no attitude. Maybe there's some hope.

— Tom T. has something to get off his chest:

I loved the letter from Scott O. The first thought through my mind when I heard the news about Iran was "well, it took 48 years, but we got those m*****f****** back.

Two things that I have given up for good since JOE BIDEN’S runaway inflation took control in 2021 . (don’t you bring up "affordability" to me unless you want to be told **** off.)

Cheeze Its. In 2019, a box of delicious, Pizza or Spicy Tabasco flavor Cheeze Its could be had for $.99 - $2.29. Today, thay want $5.99 per box……, but they often put them on BOGO so you are ONLY paying $3.00 per box. I have moved on to shelled peanuts…I am never going back. Bush’s Baked Beans. A can of freaking baked beans for $3.00… are you kidding me? I went back to Campbells Pork and Beans for $1.00. I am never going back.

Year No. 4 of my rec ball managerial career has begun & I'm feeling pretty good about the 13-14U roster

I feel bad for those of you who have no choice but to put your kids in travel ball because your rec leagues have been absolutely destroyed. Straight ravaged by coaches selling the dream of June nights at some Hampton Inn in Knoxville when you could be spending those nights on your patio suckin' down margaritas or glasses of wine.

Here in our part of NW Ohio, we're fortunate to have a big enough town, with enough families who refuse to pay for rec that we can field THREE rec teams at the 13-14U level.

At this point in their careers, there are very few kids remaining who are out there because their parents forced them to play. We're down to mostly kids who have played for years and want to play with their buddies.

While I lost my ace from last year's team, I gained a left-handed pitcher who is a top player in the league with a strong bat.

On paper, I'm feeling good, but the pitching talent goes up. I know the kids are going to face breaking balls for the first time in their lives. I know they're going to face kids with real pick-off moves.

I have so much to teach them with so little time to do it. It's time to focus.

— David G. checks in on youth baseball:

I enjoy your columns, especially your comments about boys baseball – rec leagues vs. select leagues. You referred to your rec team’s spring training workout in your column today.

Here in the Houston area this weekend, Perfect Game held a 3-day tournament for 1,015 teams in age groups 6U to 14U. It required the use of virtually every baseball facility in the area. Games were scheduled on Saturday and Sunday every 2 hours from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The "finals" tournament games are scheduled for today, which is, of course, a school day. There were teams from across the Sunbelt. My grandson’s 11U team played a team from Tampa on Saturday.

Here is the link to the tournament web page: https://www.perfectgame.org/Schedule/GroupedEvents.aspx?gid=21822=

One of the tournament sites is a facility called Diamonds at Daily Park in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg. Look that up in Google Maps. You’ll be astounded.

Kinsey:

The dome workout I mentioned was just my boys and a neighbor kid. Just to get the blood pumping. Travel ball kids are now missing school for tournament games? That's the first I've heard anything like that. Are the kids on some sort of three-day weekend from school? Teacher service day?

Gennings Dunker was in Screencaps four years ago!

— Gerard shows me just how ahead of the curve this column was on Dunker, the guy whose mullet starred at the Combine:

https://www.outkick.com/culture/elizabeth-hurley-in-the-tall-grass-tiger-crosses-the-bridge-theres-a-cleveland-hot-dog-bun-shortage

You didn't write a story about Gennings Dunker on Outkick but you did embed his winning bale toss a year before that article ran. (Grok helped me find this.....)

I'm actually surprised this number isn't higher

Based on the number of people who are literally begging me for a job at OutKick via LinkedIn messages, it's not the best of times for workers with communications degrees.

This number doesn't shock me in the least:

Here are my suggestions for communications students/recent grads:

Build something! Own something. Create your own media real estate. No. 1 on that list should be a YouTube account. Use AI to walk you through the steps. There is a reason why the company is worth something like $550B-600B. But…but…but…I hate YouTube. It's a massive waste of time! You know what else is going to be a waste of time? That four-year communications degree if you don't get your ass in gear at an early age. Build something. But…but…but…all my friends are on Instagram & that's where I spend most of my time on social media. Doesn't matter. Your friends don't pay your bills. Instagram won't pay your bills. Again, do you want to be a loser with a worthless communications degree, or do you want to be employable to companies who are hunting for the next creators? Can you attract an audience? I'll get guys who write about gambling who send me links to their work. There'll be 300 posts about how to bet games. There's no difference between post one and post 300. No ingenuity. No separation from the competition. No attempt to stand out in a tight market. But..but…but…you're just some loser from Ohio who knows nothing about this business. That's fair. I get your sentiment. In my defenese, I've figured out a way to turn a profit on the Internet for 18 years, pay a mortgage, live debt-free and still put away some money for retirement. 16 of those 18 years were spent working for myself or independent companies. I've never spent a year in the red since purchasing my first URL. We don't care what college you went to. I don't know where 95% of OutKick employees went to college. Don't care. What have you built? Can you build? Do you have the drive to build? I'm also convinced that communications students are earning worthless degrees because their professors have never built anything. Most of them have never spent more than a couple of years in the actual field, if ever. If you have a child who's in college right now and wants to work in this world, they should be reaching out to OutKick writers, producers and senior editors. Tell them to contact us. Pick our brains. We'll actually talk to them.

Screencaps reader swears he was at that West Virginia game with the Iran Gameday sign

— Scot O. shows his age:

Kensey! From, yesterday’s " Stuff You Guys Sent In In Stuff I Like". Bless the Mountaineer that sent that in, what a moment. I was there and an example of what I referred to yesterday.

For historical context this happened to be the last game at "Old Mountaineer Field."

Pitt won 17-24 with Oliver Luck (dad of Andrew Luck) under center backed up by Curt Cignetti ("just Goggle it)" coached by his dad Frank Cignetti. Turf, goal posts and the wood benches were liberated post game….

Was this the greatest full moon of all full moons?

— Troy J. tells me:

7pm October 2025. Georgia’s Golden Isles

— Pete S. says he actually saw the brightest moon:

It's been awhile but I couldn't help but respond to today's ScreenCaps on the brightest full moon.

These photos were taken during the October 2025 full moon in northcentral Wyoming. The moon may look like the sun but it is indeed the full moon.

That's it. Let's roll. I've gone on too long this morning.

Go have a great day.

