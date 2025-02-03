Ex-Flight Attendant Turned Content Creator Sends Nanny Packing After Catching Her Having Affair With Husband

A former flight attendant turned OnlyFans content creator is looking for a new nanny after being forced to send the last one packing for having an affair with her husband.

Cierra Mistt, something tells me that's not her real name, loves to tell stories when she's not creating what she refers to as spicy content. Her Instagram is filled with them.

For instance, the time that she claimed that a group of passengers and a new pilot all joined the Mile High Club during a flight to Nashville that turned into a party in the sky.

What a memory for the married content creator. In her latest "storytime" video, Cierra reveals what happened with her last nanny and why the family is searching for a new one.

The couple, who are in an open relationship, are paying $150k-$250k for this position, assuming you can only sleep with the husband some of the time.

"For starters, before I actually hired her, and she moved in, I should've let her know that she was moving into a real-life haunted house. I think that would have avoided this whole situation," Cierra said.

"Mistake number two was allowing her to film content with me for my spicy site, because again, had I not let her do that, we wouldn’t be in this predicament right now."

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Nanny for hire, one that won’t sleep with the husband too often preferred

A couple of rookie mistakes if I've ever seen them.

You can’t go without disclosing the house is haunted, then film content with the nanny that you're paying six figures and expect them not to take advantage of your open relationship.

Some lessons have to be learned the hard way. What a shame.

Strike three for Cierra, with the nanny she sent packing, was hopping in bed with her husband without prior authorization.

"Funny enough, neither of those reasons are why she's not our nanny anymore. The main reason, and really my final straw, was I found out she was having an affair with my husband," she admitted.

"Even though me and my husband are in a swingers-open relationship type of marriage, we did make a promise to each other that if we were going to spend time with other people like that, that we would know when and who they were with."

The failure to keep up with that promise meant the nanny had to go. She knew about the extramarital events at first, but over time it got "more and more sketchy."

You can't have that. That's a rule of marriage that most follow. Soon, Cierra admits, it "felt like I was turning into the nanny, and they were the ones that were married."

That wasn’t going to cut it and despite having to can the nanny, none of them are currently on bad terms. The former nanny would love to have her job back, but that's not going to happen.

Cierra Mistt is treating the experience as a lesson learned and is moving on. Fingers crossed that she's able to find someone who understands that an open marriage doesn’t mean moving in on her husband.