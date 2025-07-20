Evidently You Can't Fly Spirit Airlines In Booty Shorts Anymore, Woman Says Her Shorts Kept Her Off Flight

The Spirit Airlines of the past is officially no more. In January, the airline updated its rules to include a crackdown on inappropriate passenger attire.

Outrageously, to some, you can’t fly barefoot on the airline anymore. Nor can you be dressed in a manner that is deemed to be inappropriate.

That means you can’t wear items such as see-through clothing or an outfit that exposes private parts. A tall order for some.

Also among the items deemed inappropriate for air travel with Spirit Airlines evidently are booty shorts. Just a few short months ago, in 2024, you might have been able to board.

Not in 2025. An unsuspecting passenger found out that booty shorts weren’t going to cut it last week at Miami International Airport.

Tanasia Grayer was trying to board a flight from Miami back home to Chicago on Wednesday, July 16, when she says a Spirit Airlines employee stopped her from boarding her flight. The reason? Her shorts.

"We were getting ready to board the plane, and the lady at the front desk, she stopped me and said, ‘You’re not getting on a plane like that,’" Grayer told CBS News Miami. "So I looked at her and I said ‘Like what?’ She said, ‘With those shorts.’"

Spirit Airlines is asking a lot of some of their passengers here with new standards

Now she knew her shorts were on the shorter side. She's not disputing that, but she took the proper steps to ensure she was fully covered at all times. She topped her clothing ensemble with a robe.

Not to mention that she had been walking through the airport without a word said about her booty shorts and robe combinations. So why was she being stopped and not being allowed to board her flight now? That's a great question.

"They said that you can’t have the bottom or your butt out," Grayer said. "That’s why this robe is on so that I’m not too revealing."

She added, "I was in the airport for 40 minutes, y’all should've told me. That way I could've went and changed my clothes to put anything else on."

Her sister, who was traveling with her, ended up being arrested on disorderly conduct charges. The ladies were able to book another flight, presumably with a different airline for their trip home.

In a statement to People, Spirit said, "a guest was not in compliance with our Contract of Carriage and refused to comply when provided an opportunity to do so."

They added that their Contact of Carriage lays ou the clothing standards for their passengers and that "The guest and their travel companion were eventually denied boarding after displaying disruptive behavior."

Go ahead and note that right now. You can’t fly barefoot in see-through clothing or in booty shorts - even paired with a robe - on Spirit Airlines.