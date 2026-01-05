Was It Ever Really Love If Your Girlfriend Sending A Lingerie Pic To An Old Guy Is A Reason To Call It Quits?

We all know that old habits die hard. Well, most of us do anyway. This concept appears to be new to a 27-year-old man who ended his relationship after his girlfriend, 29, slipped back into her old ways.

As of now, it's six months down the drain. All hope appears to be lost. He broke up with his girlfriend after finding out that she had sent an old man a lingerie picture for money. This is the previously mentioned old habit.

He explained that she "used to do sex work for this older wealthy man." She had started struggling financially and didn’t want to ask him for money.

He kind of felt like something was up before catching her. She had politely asked him if he would be okay with her doing that kind of work again. Apparently the answer was no.

"Then out of nowhere she had started buying new clothes and things when she’s been unemployed for months. She also was acting strange in general around her phone," he continued on Reddit.

"I went through her messages (which i don’t feel good about) saw the lingerie picture which I recognized as she had sent them to me previously. They were making plans to meet up after he had sent her the money first and she canceled."

Despite Claims That It Was Just A Scam, The Damage Had Already Been Done

It looks bad, but his girlfriend had no intentions of meeting up with this old man. She was only "scamming him" and said "that she didn’t want to see him again and promised it would be the end of it."

This wasn’t at all what he thought it was. She was dabbling in her old habit and not about to jump back in and go all out with wealthy older men again. All the proof needed is the fact that she canceled the meeting with the old guy, right?

The boyfriend didn’t see it that way and what they had during those six months together must not have been love. Because he feels like the trust they once had is too broken now.

That doesn’t mean he's heartless. He's dealing with "The grief, pain, etc." of it all. That et cetera can be tough to overcome, anyone who has been in his shoes can relate.

There's someone out there for him. It just might not be with a woman who can’t fight the urge to send old men lingerie pictures for money. I know, that's sad. Who could have possibly seen this coming when the two started dating?