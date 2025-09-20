Eva Murati Needs To Be Working College Football Right Now, Easiest Kickoff Return TD Ever & John Daly Singing

The ‘Tell Me Something Good That Happened To You This Week’ idea resulted in this email, which is an all-timer. Couldn't be prouder of Screencaps, the readers and what this has turned into – READ!

— Let's hear from Chris in Nashville:



I never write into sites or call into shows, but I saw your petition for readers to tell you something good that happened to them this week, and it is the perfect day for me to share this.

Three to four ago, I was dealing with AFib. In February 2023, my cardiologist decided I need to have a heart ablation.

The ablation has been a complete success, and I've had no more episodes of AFib since.

Where the Screencaps community comes into play is that, about five months after the ablation, you had included an email in a Screencaps column from a reader who works out in a group called F3.

I won't go into a long description of F3, but it is a national group whose stated mission is "to plant, grow and serve small workout groups for men for the invigoration of male community leadership."

The workouts are free, and according to their website, they have workout groups in at least 46 states. After reading that column, I decided to check to see if there were any groups near me.

Fortunately, there are several groups nearby that meet several days a week. I decided to go to one on a Friday morning, and it was the definition of doing hard things, especially for me at 61 years of age at that time. When I first started, I couldn't run 50 yards without getting extremely winded.

After just over two years, and now at 63, I workout with guys of all ages, though most are 15 to 20 years younger than I am, and I ran a 10K a couple of weeks ago. Of course, "ran" is relative, as my times are anything but scorching, but I'd never run that far before in my entire life.

The workouts are not typically focused on running. That's just the best way to share my progress over the past two years. For lack of a better way to describe them, they are Crossfit-style workouts.

However, they vary from location to location because they are entirely developed and lead by the members. I even lead some now. Additionally, I just arrived back home from my cardiologist appointment this morning, and he has released me from care because everything looks so good now.

All that to say that one simple email in one of your columns literally changed my life. In addition to the improved fitness, for the first time in years, I take NO medications.

So, thank you.

Kinsey:

I hope that email gets you guys pumped up to go have a great final weekend of summer.

If you're not in the PRIVATE Screencaps Facebook Group, you might want to get in. We're closing in on 1,000 members and I'm posting more and more emails like this over there.

— Jim T. in San Diego shares:

Something good this week: Had my birthday and wife got me complete series box sets of "Coach" and "Evening Shade," 2 of the funniest TV shows ever.

— Kevin in Gibsonia says:

Something good: My brother in law called me this week and asked if I wanted to go to the Ryder Cup practice round on Wednesday. Can't wait!!

What to do when your team stinks: Being a Bills fan, I waited for 17 years for Buffalo to be relevant again. I couldn't root for another team so I rooted against certain teams. Obviously everyone in the AFC East and especially the Steelers. Living in the burgh and not being a steelers fan can be very trying. And hopefully, some day, a Josh Allen, Mahomes or Burrow will land on your team (just not until we finally get a SB win).

— Former 'Cocks stud football player Mark W. reports:

My 20-something son called and asked if I wanted to go to a concert with. Saw Spoon and the Pixies in a great venue. More importantly, just having the time together, two guys enjoying a night out, and realizing what a good young man he is.

Thanks for bringing this community of normal people together.

Kinsey:

Here's proof that Mark W. played some ball. Who else reading played in the SEC?

There's Green Beret Bo T. in Arizona…the one on the left enjoying retirement & chatting up us Millennials/Gen Xers

— Bo T. adds to what Dan in AZ shared on Friday:

Joe, I saw Dan in AZ’s email to you in this morning’s SC. I got caught up doing some chores and watching the MIA-BUF game and didnt get the email out to you.

Dan is awesome and we are establishing the VOTS (Valley of the Sun) SC Chapter.

Dan is a great example for the younger dudes out there..hard working, career, but knows when to have fun.

Life is short!

Not much TNML action here in the desert, but there’s only 2 seasons: pool season and patio season (moving towards that one now). If any other VOTS folks want to link up we will get together again mid-October at a sports bar in the Valley. Stay safe out there, always check your 6, and God Bless America!

Kinsey:

If you're in the desert, and you love Screencaps, you aren't going to find many better than Bo T. and Dan in AZ. Connect with them. Go out to hear stories. Share stories. Interact with other humans. Turn off the phone and get out into society.

Friday night football observations

Mike Gundy, 58, should call it a career and get into TV. He's cooked. Watch his press conferences. It's over. Shame on all of you who thought Rutgers was going to beat Iowa. It's like those who think Nebraska is going to shut down Michigan's rushing attack. I would love nothing more than for Michigan to lose today, but I know that offensive line play wins these games and Michigan will bulldoze Nebraska. Iowa ran for 160 yards on Rutgers. I'll say Michigan goes for 200 on Nebraska. Sorry, Home Brew Bill in Nebraska. I hope your boys prove me wrong. Marion Local ran the nation's longest high school winning streak to 69 games with a sleeper against New Bremen last night in western Ohio. It was 20-7 at half and Ohio HS football observers thought there was a chance. Instead, they won 40-7. By the end of the season, pending a miracle from Coldwater in the finale, Marion Local will have the 7th longest winning streak in high school history. I have 10/24 circled on my calendar.

Ryder Cup is coming up fast!

— Chris in Rochester, NY tells me:

The Ryder Cup is going to be awesome. The fans in NYC will be nuts! Definitely going to be some off the course happenings for you to report on! I can’t wait for your stories! NYC people are different. I know, I grew up there. My older son currently lives about 15 minutes from Bethpage and stopped by the course today to hit the store there.

Bring your wallet Joe.

$85 T-shirt’s, $140 sweatshirts. He got a couple hats, a T-shirt and a few knick-knacks and dropped $340!

One thing I will tell you is that if you’re driving to the course, leave early! Traffic will be a nightmare. Long Island is not Toledo! 5 miles could take you an hour. Traffic is crazy there when the Cup isn't in town! Good luck and keep up the good work!

Kinsey:

Since I'm a BIG J next week with the credential, I will be taking the media bus from the media hotel at JFK. My plan is to catch the 4:45 a.m. bus. I hope that's early enough.

As for gear, I'm fully prepared to drop $500. My golf buddies need Christmas gifts.

That is it for this week. We have soccer and a big cross country meet to attend. Screencaps Jr. is coming off a 12th place finish on Wednesday and he's finally feeling good after running for two weeks with a cold.

It's time to see if he can lower his 12:29:03 PR. I'm hoping to see him get into the teens by the end of the season.

Go have a great weekend. And never forget how fortunate we are to call this place home.

