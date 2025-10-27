Eva Longoria Is A Trump-Hating Fraud Who Is Back To Dumping Out Content In U.S., Skatt Out & Brian Kelly Memes

Plus: Brian Kelly memes are all the rage right now after his LSU era.

Yes, the Screencaps consecutive post streak is over, and I'm to blame

"I think the time is right," Cal Ripken told his manager, Ray Miller, on September 20, 1998.

Cal took a day off that night to end his consecutive games played streak at 2,632.

Sunday, the Screencaps consecutive column streak came to an end at 1,147 days.

That's on me. SeanJo was on a scheduled day off, and I totally blanked on the responsibility. I was up in time and making breakfast for the kids. It's just one of those moments where I blanked on SeanJo being off and it cost me the streak.

"I don't feel a sense of relief. I don't feel much different," Ripken said he took a day off. "Now that I know what it feels like I don't want to sit and watch a game anymore."

Same.

I see the emails from those of you who were disappointed to not see Sunday Screencaps. I hear you. I feel you. I know you're upset.

All I can say is today we start again.

— Reagan writes:

It was a great run of continuous daily columns. I look forward to you starting a new streak tomorrow!

— Will from Mississippi says:

Did the continuous days streak really end today?

Kinsey:

It did.

I wasn't hungover

I wasn't on a golf trip

I didn't sleep in

I just blanked, made the kids breakfast, hung Halloween decorations, did the dishes, put on the patio chair covers, winterized the patio and then saw a text from my boss asking if something was up due to missing Screencaps. It was too late.

— Craig couldn't believe it either:

Thank you for your time on this NFL Sunday. Is this the end of the 1000 days plus of Screencaps. I have been checking since 7:30 am Mtn time, both on the link from Fox News and the OutKick site — nothing has been posted yet. This is the best daily column in the USA.

We lost a good one over the weekend

Nick Mangold was not only a great New York Jet, he was a Dayton football legend at Alter, an Ohio State legend and one of us.

This is the only statement I'll be making after that Bengals game

Guardian caps

— Steve was fired up while watching Sunday Night Football

I realize that I don't write in much and also, that I wrote you about this very same subject and player about a month ago. But I know SC Nation is probably the only place on the net that I can vent a little bit with folks that can relate to what I'm saying.

Once again I get distracted when I watch Romeo Doubs play wearing his Gardian Cap. I can't keep my head in the game looking at what's on his!

Tonight he's putting out more of a Great Gazoo vibe than the Rick Moreno Spaceballs thing he had going on a month ago against Dallas. Is this the NFL's solution to CTE? It's just such a goofy idea! Thanks for letting me vent...

What the hell is going on with men's and boys' basketball shoe colors?

Anyone else buy basketball shoes for your kids over the weekend? I had the pleasure of going to Dick's where the Nike basketball shoes look like they were created by the Alaphabet Mafia or (Adidas) created by someone who designs electric cars.

I like to think of myself as rather open-minded about things like basketball shoes, but imagine my surprise when the Dick's sales girl told me that basketball shoes these days are unisex.

What?

That's what she said.

Aren't female shoes narrow?

The other big surprise was how Dick's sells very few shoes that aren't Nike. Where's Reebok? Isn't New Balance trying to get into the basketball shoe game? And is there an Adidas shoe that isn't $135 or more?

At the end of the day, Screencaps Jr. went with woke Nike as they had the most economical option.

Looking at the brighter side of life even when your college football team has fallen off

— Ricky A. emails:

Been on the road with a lot of life changes these past few months. Good to check back in & thanks as always for the daily sanity reminders that life is ok & gonna be ok.

Got the opportunity this past weekend to trade my salt water for some good ol country roads & very underrated blue ridge fall color change. No question best season of the year & hit the weather jackpot for game night.

My Hokies stink, but whatever. Nothing like coming home, the pride of our faithful (not those disappointing ones who leave after one quarter), and quite the pre-game aerial display.

Not sure if this qualifies as an exception to the flag issue these past few days, but had some parachutes come in with flags & capped it off with one of those American flags big enough to drape half the stadium it seemed.

That one get a pass for hitting the ground? Getting pup gameday ready with his new jersey was a nice addition too. Don’t worry though, that’s his normal reaction to everything.

He’s stuck with me now & he’s stuck rocking the colors. Also, visited a classic in-town establishment, multiple TV setup, the usual. Do kids these days know how to change

I swear this poor young gal had no chance of just finding basic ABC. "I stream everything" she says. But bigger picture, how many 20-something’s can operate an old school TV remote? Thanks for the space Joe. Gobble Gobble.

Few different topics

— Jim T. fired off an email to get the week started:

Definitely was watching Evel at King's Island 50 years ago. That and the "Brady Bunch" episode at King's Island were the only times southwestern Ohio got on TV outside of sports (at least until "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" and "WKRP in Cincinnati" were set in the region, if not filmed here.)



I went to SDSU, just like Paige Spirinac. She's a nice, pretty SDSU female student - one of many! (I mean, Raquel Welch, Crystal Harris and Susanna Thompson all attended SDSU as well ... one gets spoiled.) But I can see why Lee D. in Tampa doesn't "get" her allure: She's not 65 yet! Being down there with all those senior beauties in golf carts, I'm sure Lee is just waiting for Paige to properly age ...



Also - Dayton Flyers are in San Diego this coming Saturday (Nov. 1) to play the University of San Diego Toreros in football. Wondering if we can scrape together a SC contingent?

Another Paige Spiranac hater stops by

— Ben in Wisconsin joins Lee D. in Tampa as anti-Paigeviews emailers:

Joe, I’ve got to agree with Lee.

Paige does has a horse face!

Chiseled manly jawline, and a resting bitch face..

I get it, she’s got a body, but certainly doesn’t stack up to natural beauties. And her legs, how about some definition?!

I’ll take the heat, but I’ve always thought this..

Instagram models and flag etiquette

— Chris from California is back:

Thank you for posting my email about my hang-up with flag etiquette. It’s great to see that there are other people out there don’t take the subject lightly. What’s funny is a lot of people caught something I didn’t with the union being down.



To be clear I too don’t want the model banned. I don’t think any disrespect was intentional on anyone’s part, and like others have stated I think it’s a teachable moment more than anything else.



Sadly I don’t think flag etiquette is something most people are taught or even think about anymore. I had the benefit of being the grandson of someone that served in World War II, the father of a police officer and was also a member of the law enforcement community before having to medically retire. As such flag etiquette has always been a part of my life. From the time I was old enough to make sure I didn’t drag it on the ground I was taught how to treat the flag from how to raise it, hang it, fold, display it, dispose of old ones, etc. I have three boys and I honestly don’t know if they even do the pledge of allegiance in school anymore (Especially because I live in California).



I think flag etiquette is the one thing EVERYONE should agree on (I know we don’t, but I think we should) regardless of one’s political views. There is nothing political about the flag it is a symbol of our country a banner that identifies every man, woman and child that lives in this country and something that so many people have bled and died for. I tell my kids all the time, I don’t care what your political views are or who you vote for when you are eventually old enough to vote (Okay, I kind of care) but you always respect the flag and you always vote because people literally sacrificed their lives so you can.



I genuinely wish flag etiquette (As well as gun safety and protocol) were taught in school because I think they are genuinely important for so many reasons. I guess it was seeing someone sit on the flag (plus have their boots resting on) just rubbed me wrong. I’d show these pics to my boys as a teachable moment but they're teenagers so I’m pretty certain the flag would be pretty much invisible to them in those pictures.



Thanks for allowing my little diatribe and thanks to everyone that had thoughts and feelings about it as well. It’s nice to know there are people out there that still take our symbol of hope and freedom seriously.

Screencaps readers are still saying eating alone on the road is ‘heaven’

— Robert D. tells me:

Yes, eating alone at bar is great I go to Vegas several times a year occasionally a friend joins usually go solo always meet interesting people who usually make trip better.

Last trip sat at bar in great Italian restaurant in hotel I always stay at and is comped great food got to know manager ate all 4 nights there and would end meal with shots of exceptional tequila or bourbon.

Years ago kept apartment in New Orleans got to know bartender at well known place there who also tended bar for owner of Saints John Mecom he got me into the suite as guest ended up meeting great locals high rollers who made trips there memorable for years.Haven’t gone to New Orleans in 30 years and you couldn’t pay me to go to that shit hole.

‘This Is Clearly AI®'

The Trivago commercial (this was a hot topic last week)

— Arin emails:

The blue shirt guy in the first commercial is Jurgen Klopp, famous soccer manager, not sure why they replaced him, probably the teeth...

— Kirk B. in Duluth, MN says:

Think Trivago got caught trying to AI the dude in blue on some type of AI DeAging Scam & got caught & now AI Trivago Guy Is No More?¿?

###################

That is it this morning. The next Ripken-like streak starts today. Remember, don't blame SeanJo here. He's been an absolute gem, especially when I need to take time off. The guy fills in and keeps grinding.

It's Halloween week. Content should be great. Let's have a fun week.

