Suddenly, Eva Longoria Is Back To Enjoying Trump's 'Dystopian' America

After telling us she was leaving the U.S. to avoid Donald Trump, Eva Longoria is back to enjoying the U.S.

Days after Donald Trump won the 2024 election, Eva Longoria humble bragged that she was escaping a "dystopian" America for Spain, a real country where she could live a great life.

She sounded so troubled by Trump's election that American-born Longoria, 51, gave off multiple hints that she was afraid of returning to the U.S. "If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place," she warned.

"I’m privileged," she admitted. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

READ: Celebrities Looking To Escape Trump's America Show Their True Privilege And Hypocrisy | Lara Travis

The United States is such a scary place that Eva spent this week in her homeland promoting an upcoming CNN series, "Eva Longoria Searching For France."

The CNN thing is just another in a long line of media appearances that Longoria is starting to stack up within the United States even as ICE continues to deport scumbag illegals, which seemed so threatening to Eva just months ago.

The Trump White House is still deporting people, but, now, ICE isn't creating headlines on a daily basis. While Eva was in NYC promoting her CNN series, Trump's team was going about its business. "The Next Phase of the Immigration Crackdown Is Quieter — and More Destabilizing," the New York Times wrote Friday morning.

If you follow Longoria's content, that ship has sailed. She's moved on. How so? Longoria recently sat down for an interview for an AARP magazine cover. Yes, the magazine for old Americans.

Trump wasn't mentioned in the interview. Or ICE. Not one time.

That's not by accident. The ICE rants weren't moving the Google Trends needle in January. Her PR team knew it was a dead-end.

You can only protest and ramble on about how the U.S. is dystopian for so long before it's ignored, even by the biggest LIBS. There's money to be made and Longoria knows that there's no better place in the world to make money than right here at home no matter how much she hates Trump.

It turns out it's not so dystopian after all.