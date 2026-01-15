Europe Rushes Soldiers To Greenland Fearing U.S. Invasion....And The World Is Going Insane

European nations are scrambling over fears that President Donald Trump is serious about taking Greenland.

Trump has made it clear that he wants the United States to control Greenland, and there are some serious security concerns that are justified. More on that later.

The massive island is controlled by Denmark – a fellow NATO country. That's led to some intense rhetoric and concerns.

Now, European nations are moving troops to Greenland.

European militaries deploy troops to Greenland.

France, Germany, Sweden and Norway have all deployed small amounts of troops to Greenland for a two-day operation to "bolster" the "defenses" of the island, according to Fox News.

The Danish Ministry of Defense announced the following, according to the same report:

"The geopolitical tensions have spread to the Arctic. The Government of Greenland, and the Danish Ministry of Defense have therefore decided to continue the Danish Armed Forces’ increased exercise activity in Greenland, in close cooperation with NATO allies. From today, there will be an expanded military presence in and around Greenland — in close cooperation with NATO allies. The purpose is to train the ability to operate under the unique Arctic conditions and to strengthen the alliance’s footprint in the Arctic, benefiting both European and transatlantic security. As part of the increased presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic, the Danish Armed Forces are, from today, deploying capabilities and units related to the exercise activities. In the period ahead, this will result in an increased military presence in and around Greenland, comprising aircraft, vessels and soldiers, including from NATO allies."

Let me speak as plainly and simply as I can here amid European troop movements to Greenland. The United States isn't invading NATO territory. If that happened, the fallout with our European allies would be catastrophic.

Now, could the United States buy it or reach some new deal for rapidly expanding our military presence? Sure, but an all-out invasion? Not happening, folks. Sorry to pour cold water all over the idea, but absolutely not.

Having said that, the United States having a greatly expanded presence in Greenland is critically important.

Whoever controls Greenland – currently Denmark with an American presence – controls the north polar cap. Why is that important? In order for Russia to launch an attack on America with missiles or bombers, it would likely require crossing over the North Pole.

That's the sole reason the American Pituffik Space Base (formerly known as Thule Air Base) exists in the north of Greenland.

Whoever controls that region controls the ability for flight over the polar cap, and that's an asymmetrical advantage.

Now, none of that means the United States is taking Greenland by force. We simply don't need to. Denmark will give us whatever we want as long as we ask and write a check. At least, that's my prediction and I'm sticking to it. Let's dial the nonsense down a level or two and get back to focusing on actual global events that matter. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.