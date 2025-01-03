ESPN Takes Shot At Notre Dame With Pathetic Headline

Two days after ESPN's pathetic headline about a ‘truck attack’ in New Orleans, the once-proud media empire has moved on to pathetic headlines about Notre Dame.

"Buoyed by transfers, Irish knock UGA out of CFP," ESPN cried Thursday night after one of its meal SEC TV tickets, Georgia went out of the College Football Playoff with a whimper.

Instead of giving Notre Dame credit for playing better than Georgia, coaching better than Georgia, controlling its sideline better than Georgia and tackling better than Georgia, ESPN chose to devalue the Irish victory with the "transfers" knock.

How many transfers are we talking?

Oh, "Nearly a half-dozen," according to ESPN writer Mark Schlabach.

A half-dozen?

Yeah.

OMG!

"The Irish couldn't have knocked off the Bulldogs without transfers such as quarterback Riley Leonard, defensive end RJ Oben, kick returner Jayden Harrison, receiver Beaux Collins and kicker Mitch Jeter, who made big play after big play at Caesar's Superdome," Schlabach wrote.

How do we know?

Sure, Oben had ONE sack all season and it game last season.

Yeah, Collins had ONE catch last night and it was a touchdown.

But we're positive there's no way Notre Dame couldn't have beaten that Georgia team without those six guys?

Why weren't Georgia's transfers better?

Oh, Colbie Young, who was supposed to be a stud wide receiver for the Dawgs was arrested in October on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on a pregnant woman. Those charges are still active even though the woman asked for them to be dropped.

Did Schlabach mention that? No.

Instead, we're told the only way Notre Dame could win that game was via using the transfer portal — which is completely within the rules of college football.

Once again, yet another pathetic performance from ESPN. Don't let them forget it.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com