ESPN Is Still Calling New Orleans A 'Truck Attack' Hours Later

A high-level local law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News Digital that police recovered an ISIS flag from the vehicle used in the Bourbon Street attack on New Year's Day.

The FBI said in a statement that Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, is the man suspected of driving a pickup truck into a crowd, killing at least 10 people and injuring 35 more.

Jabbar died in a brief shootout with police after crashing the vehicle.

However, several legacy media outlets opted not to include any of those details in their headlines on Wednesday. Instead, they chose to highlight that a "vehicle" is to blame for the murder attack.

"15 dead, dozens injured as pickup plows into crowd in New Orleans," reads the current homepage at ABC News.

According to MSNBC, the "vehicle plowed" into the crowd.

ESPN, covering the news from the angle that New Orleans is the site of Wednesday's Sugar Bowl, also took the angle that a self-driving car is responsible for the massacre.

As did CNN, NBC News, and most of the other usual suspects:

Look familiar?

The very same outlets suggested a "car" with no one behind the wheel was responsible for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in 2021, during which a black nationalist named Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. drove an SUV through the parade, killing six people and injuring 62 others.

It's not hard to see a pattern.

Legacy media outlets spotlight the identification of the suspect when it is convenient, such as if they can call him a white supremacist or a white male. However, when the suspect is a minority, or apparent ISIS supporter, news journalists prefer to just mention the vehicle involved.

In 2022, Free Beacon reviewed nearly 1,100 articles about homicides between 2019 and 2021 from leading newspapers in the U.S. The outlet found that papers such as the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, and New York Times are seven times more likely to mention the race of a white perpetrator in the headline or beginning of the story than a non-white perpetrator.

It's called manipulation of the narrative.