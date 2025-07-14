ESPN Bozos Disrespect The 2005 White Sox --- Again

ESPN has a major problem on its hands with the 2005 World Series.

ESPN's AI app needs a vacation.

Just a week after ESPN classified Bobby Jenks as just another player on the Chicago White Sox World Series-winning roster — he had two saves in the series, including closing out Game 4 — in 2005, the bozos at the Worldwide Leader were up to their shenanigans again Sunday night during the MLB Draft.

In a bio for MLB Draft analyst Chris Burke, ESPN listed Burke as a "2005 World Series Champion (Astros)."

Here's the problem: As we learned from ESPN being morons in the Jenks case, THE WHITE SOX WON THE WORLD SERIES IN 2005 AND JENKS WAS ONE OF THE HEROES.

Chris Burke went 0-for-5 in that World Series. And LOST.

Now for a little inside baseball: Burke, the alleged World Series champ, came up in the bottom of the 9th inning of Game 4 with the game-tying run on second base and proceeded to pop out to the third baseman for the second out.

The next batter, Orlando Palmeiro grounded out and the White Sox won the World Series.

Thanks, Baseball-Reference.