Sam Darnold Put On Blast For Allegedly Lying About Woman's Sex Life

Sam Darnold was put on blast for allegedly lying about Charissa Thompson's love life.

Generally speaking, discussing someone else's private life is almost always a very bad idea. First off, you almost certainly have no clue what the truth is.

Second, it comes off as childish gossip, and it's the definition of low class behavior. However, lots of people like to do it, and when it goes bad, it can blow up in your face.

Enter Sam Darnold.

Sam Darnold put on blast for allegedly lying about Charissa Thompson.

Erin Andrews and Thompson discussed on the new episode of their "Calm Down" podcast how the Vikings QB allegedly spread "false information" about who Thompson was seeing, according to the New York Post.

Darnold allegedly told people Thompson had hooked up with an unnamed person. The claim was apparently not true at all.

"[He] was spreading some rumors about me that I had dated some random – not dated – that I hooked up with this guy. And I was like, ‘I never hooked up with that guy, Sam Darnold, don’t you dare say that. And it got back to me, so we’re setting the record straight," Thompson said while laughing.

Erin Andrews claimed she even confronted Darnold and told him, "Ohh, Charissa’s got a bone to pick with you."

Classic relationship drama!

Not great, Sam! Not great at all. While he's been cooking on the gridiron this season, I think we can all agree this is a big L.

Getting put on blast by Charrissa Thompson and Erin Andrews - two of the best people in media - isn't something anyone wants to wake up and read.

Granted, it seems like it was in a playful tone, but a tough look nonetheless. As someone who has had false relationship rumors spread about them more than once (my 20s were a wild time), I can tell you it's not fun when people start asking about it.

Fortunately, it seems like Thompson let it roll off her shoulders after setting the record straight.

