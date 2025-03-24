Erik Spoelstra's Ex-Wife Dunks On Trolls In Her Bikini After Addressing Relationship With Heat Player Rumors

Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife Nikki Sapp is no stranger to dealing with trolls. Following her divorce from the Miami Heat head coach, she came out swinging against claims that she had fumbled the bag.

Spoelstra landed a huge extension after his divorce was finalized, but the former Heat dancer didn’t have time for the whole fumbled the bag conversation. She was also hit with outrageous accusations that she was posting too many thirst traps.

After standing up to those ridiculous accusations from the trolls, things have been relatively quiet as far as Nikki is concerned. That was the case until very recently when rumors that she was in a relationship with second-year Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. surfaced.

Nikki was forced to put on the battle armor to address the latest from the trolls. The 38-year-old posted a video on Instagram addressing the dating rumors. She started out by saying, "Oh, this is going to be fun."

"Y’all streets give me way too much power when sh*t doesn’t go your way in pro sports. It’s one thing for you sports fanatics to come onto my page after I made a really big life choice and talk crazy, and it’s another thing entirely for you to come to my page to harass me and call me crazy names over something, a rumor, a f*cking story that is 100 percent flat out not true."

She then said, "You come over here with your dirty feet in my space — I’m going to address you and call you out. So this little rumor that you sports trolls are going wild about, I would never do that for two main reasons, which I actually don’t feel the obligation to explain to you just that it would not happen, and it’s not real."

Nikki Sapp issued a denial, then dunked on the trolls with bikini thirst traps

Nikki took shots at the storytelling when it came to the story and said that she's already talked to the girlfriend and the mom and that "the three of us are over here rolling our eyes at all you knuckleheads."

The rumors of a relationship with a Heat player have been addressed. There's nothing going on between the Heat coach's ex-wife and one of the Heat players. Nothing to see here case closed, right?

It can’t be that simple. The rumors have been addressed and Nikki has plainly stated there's nothing going on, but there’s one more piece of business to attend to. How about a thirst trap? A toss the ball off the backboard monster dunk of a thirst trap at the beach in a bikini.

You have to hand it to Nikki Sapp. She knows a thing or two about handling the trolls. If they don’t like something, you have to lean into it.

She's perfectly executing that in handling these crazy rumors. The bikini shots at the beach were a nice touch to issuing the denial.

Well done. Here are some more offerings for all the haters.