Country Music Star Eric Church Shares Blunt Marriage Advice Some People Won't Like: WATCH

Eric Church didn't hesitate to share some marriage advice with a fan.

One of the biggest stars in country music, Church, recently released his new album "Evangeline vs. the Machine" earlier in May.

The man has been a star for decades, and he hasn't been alone. He's married to his wife, Katherine, and the pair have two kids.

Eric Church shares funny marriage advice.

Despite Church being in a very happy marriage, he hit a fan with the very opposite advice of the path he took with his wife.

The talented singer was at his Nashville bar, Chiefs, when a man on his bachelor party shouted out that he was getting married, according to Whiskey Riff. The "Drink in my Hand" singer didn't miss a beat.

"Don't do it," Church fired back with a massive grin on his face. You can watch his comment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, before anyone melts down and freaks out, it's pretty clear Church is just messing around and has a sense of humor.

Guys telling each other to not get married is about as old as time itself. It's a go-to classic joke about the old ball and chain.

Clearly, Church doesn't mind being married because he's been married for more than a decade and a half. Believe it or not, it's okay to joke around about anything, including getting married.

I say that as someone who is currently engaged and dealing with the (working class) wedding planning process.

Props to Church for the funny response and keeping things light. That's what you love to see. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.