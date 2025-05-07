Country Star Shares Powerful Comments About Faith And Good Defeating Evil: WATCH

Eric Church is confident that good will ultimately defeat evil in this world.

Church is one of the biggest names in country music, and its been that way for nearly 20 years. The man is incredibly talented, and he also released his latest album - "Evangeline vs. the Machine" - late last week.

It turns out that he's also a very deep man with some refreshing and optimistic thoughts about the world.

Eric Church opens up about faith and good defeating evil

The country star's new album features a song titled "Johnny" that leans heavily into religious themes and good defeating evil.

It turns out that Church's views on the issues extend past singing about them.

Church said the following, in part, when asked about his faith and the battle between good and evil:

"I have a very good sense of who wins. I know who wins. But I think that good and evil has always been…I mean that’s the story of the world. There’s always been that. You go back to biblical times. You go back before. It’s the same thing, you know? The devil walks the Earth and he wreaks havoc anywhere he can. There's always this good versus evil element of everything we do. I think music has that...Faith is a big part of my life and it's a big part, always been a part of my life."

You can watch Church's full comments below starting around 8:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always great to see someone who is confident in their faith, and also has a worldview that supports positivity over negativity.

The reality is that there is a lot of darkness in the world. We have a brutal and bloody war between Ukraine and Russia, the Middle East continues to be a powder keg of violent issues, there's a sickening level of crime in America, and it makes you sometimes wonder what the hell is going on.

Yet, it's also important to remember that as long as good people continue to push forward, then we'll win. Evil only wins when it goes unchecked.

It might come at a high price - look at WWII as a prime example - but as long as good people step up, then they will eventually come out on top.

You just have to keep the faith and keep your head up.

Props to Church for keeping it real and not filtering his thoughts. The world could definitely use a bit more of that energy and spirit. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.