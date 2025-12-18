Eric Adams’ Pathetic Time Capsule Will Disappoint New Yorkers In Ten Short Years

Time capsules are usually pretty lame, but this one is lapping the field...

The Eric Adams era in New York City is winding down, and the soon-to-be-former mayor thought a good way for future generations to see what it was like with him in office would be to bury a time capsule.

Time capsules usually end up being pretty lame, but Adams may have come up with the worst one ever.

He wants this time capsule of his to be cracked open in just ten years.

Because how else will those futuristic beings in 2035 know what it was like in 2025? If it wasn't for Eric Adams' time capsule, they'd probably think we communicated with smoke signals and drove cars with our feet like Fred Flintstone.

But, wait, maybe he put some cool stuff in the "Eric Adams Administration Time Capsule."

Let's have a look, shall we?

Let's see… according to The New York Post, there's a padlock used to close illegal weed ships… alright… *rummages around*… oh, here we go; a key to represent Adams' City of Yes housing initiative… aaaaaand, it looks like we've got a piece of a police drone. Not the whole drone; just a piece.

Pardon my language, but this time capsule f--king blows.

So, in ten years, people will find a padlock, a key that doesn't open said padlock, and then a hunk of a remote control aircraft?

This wouldn't be interesting to people in a hundred years, let alone ten.

Can you imagine opening a time capsule from 2015? You'd find a San Diego Chargers hat, a newspaper clipping about how there's no chance Donald Trump runs for president, and what is now a slightly antiquated version of an iPhone.

If you opened that, you would be so pissed that you wasted time digging it up.

That's what the future people of New York City will experience in ten years.

"You mean ten years ago we had a mediocre mayor? Yeah, I remember. I lived it. Now excuse me while I drive my flying car to the spaceport, I've got a meeting on Mars to get to…"

Here's the rule: the lamer the contents of your time capsule are, the longer it needs to stay shut.

A padlock won't be cool in ten years, but in 3025? It's an ancient relic.

You have to be honest about your assessment of your time capsule's "coolness quotient." Adams may think this time capsule is the bee's knees, but the rest of us think he just swung by an Ace Hardware and grabbed a couple of things by the register on his way to the dedication.

I can't believe there's not a mini flashlight and a Twix bar in that time capsule.

So, have fun with cracking this thing open, people of 2035.

Maybe temper your expectations.