NYC Mayor Tells Nasty Lie About Buying Automatic Weapons, Should Be Embarrassed: WATCH

New York City mayor Eric Adams clearly has no idea how gun laws work in America.

NYC is dealing with a tragic and horrific shooting that unfolded Monday night in the building that houses NFL headquarters.

Four innocent people, including an NYPD officer, were killed Monday when Shane Tamura unleashed a violent rampage before taking his own life.

Eric Adams thinks automatic weapons are easy to get.

There have been plenty of shockingly dumb takes in the aftermath of the tragedy, and Eric Adams offered a truly shocking one Tuesday night at a vigil for the victims.

The NYC mayor thinks getting an automatic weapon is incredibly simple and easy (it's not).

"It is time to turn the corner of a society where automatic weapons are as easy to get as a cell phone," Adams told the crowd Tuesday night.

Fact check: 100% false.

You can watch Adams' comments below, and let mek know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be clear, the shooter didn't use an automatic weapon. He used a semi-automatic rifle. The difference is huge. An automatic weapon will continue to fire rounds with a single pull of the trigger until the trigger is released. A semi-automatic weapon will only fire a single round per every pull of the trigger.

Second, getting an automatic weapon is incredibly difficult in America. Impossible? No. Time-consuming and hard? Without question.

Automatic weapons are regulated under the 1934 National Firearms Act. Purchasing automatic weapons requires a much deeper background check, fingerprints, a photograph and lots of paperwork. You can see an example of the form here.

Second, the Firearm Owners’ Protection Act of 1986 banned the possession or sale of new automatic weapons produced for civilian use after the bill's passage. That means the newest automatic weapons available for purchase in America are coming up on being 40 years old.

The supply is incredibly small, which sends prices soaring. Not only do you have to pass a crazy background check, but you also have to have a ton of money to afford the weapon.

For example, an NFA-compliant Thompson submachine gun cost around $40,000. How many people in America have $40,000 lying around to buy a gun?

Eric Adams either knows all this and is lying, or he doesn't know and is ignorant of American gun laws. Neither answer is acceptable. What we can say with absolute certainty is getting a cell phone is a cakewalk compared to getting your hands on an automatic weapon. This is basic knowledge every politician should know, and they shouldn't push nonsense. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.