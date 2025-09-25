ER Nurse Influencer Kim Schiele Pops Up & Out At Oktoberfest With A Mug In Hand

Kim Schiele’s back on the scene, beer in hand, and this comeback is one you can’t scroll past.

Kim Schiele, who once held down the title of the world's No. 1 ranked ER nurse influencer, popped up out of nowhere Thursday afternoon in what could be a comeback story the likes of which we've never seen.

The German nurse burst onto the scene with all the tools necessary to become the Paige Spiranac of nursing. She was grabbing tabloid attention for her love of soccer and her abilities both in and out of the emergency room.

Then, seemingly as quickly as she had arrived on the scene, she was gone. She had burned brightly and faded away. Had she focused her energy elsewhere and, as some influencers before her, quit too soon?

No, this wasn’t Schiele's fault. This one was on us. We let her slip off the radar. She's still been cranking away with elite level nursing content.

When the ER nurse who golfs, loves football, soccer and influencing on social media first arrived on the scene, she had 346,000 Instagram followers. That was more than two years ago. Today she has more than a million.

Kim Schiele Never Stopped Grinding and Her Hard Work Paid Off at Oktoberfest

When Kim Schiele popped up out of nowhere with a smile on her face and a beer in her hand for Oktoberfest, I got to work. I couldn’t fail again.

The now 26-year-old had put in too much effort. There was something about the "One, two, drink up!" caption that I just couldn’t ignore.

What did I tell you? This has all the makings of an all-time comeback story. A star in the making that had to sit behind a veteran before finally getting their shot.

They never stopped grinding. The organization, for whatever reason, just didn’t realize what they had until something finally clicks.

They show up prepared day in and day out, then their number gets called. ER nurse Kim Schiele has been grinding her ass off and the algorithm rewarded her for putting in the relentless effort.