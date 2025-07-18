One Of The Greatest Shows Ever Made Premiered 21 Years Ago. Is A Reminder Of What Comedy Is At Its Best

It's been more than two decades since "Entourage" first aired on TVs across the country.

It seems like we're going through a bit of a moment and resurgence in the comedy world after years of woke snowflakes ruining humor.

There used to be a time when Hollywood produced a lot of great comedies for TV and on the big screen. Then, easily offended losers killed great comedy.

Fortunately, the good guys are winning again, and that gives me the opportunity to pour some praise on "Entourage."

"Entourage" premiered 21 years ago.

The legendary HBO series focused on star actor Vincent Chase, his best friend Eric (known as E), his brother Drama, sidekick Turtle and super-agent Ari Gold.

More than anything, "Entourage" is a show about male friendship and trying to find success as a team. It's simply told through the lens of Hollywood, and while I'm sure a lot of it is unrealistic, there are certainly some parts based in fact.

After all, the early episodes are based on Mark Wahlberg.

There are too many great "Entourage" moments to list, but there are always a couple that I come back to. The biggest one is when Vince and the boys go to Vegas.

I watch that episode on the plane *EVERY TIME* I go to Las Vegas. I don't ever hit up Sin City without greasing the tracks with the season three episode.

At the end of the day, "Entourage" is simply a ton of fun, and it's a story about guys being dudes. What more could you ever ask for?

Also, I recognize there's been a serious push for creator Doug Ellin and HBO to get the gang back together for another run.

There was already a standalone movie, and I hope like hell we get more of the "Entourage" story. Unfortunately, there's no indication at this time that will happen.

Let's keep our fingers crossed, and binge all the old episodes while we can.

Are you an "Entourage" fan? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.