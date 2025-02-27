Young Woman Is Taking Country Music By Storm For One Simple Reason: PHOTOS

Emmy Moyen appears to be making some waves online in the country music world.

Seeing how it's 2025, lots of people use social media to build a profile when it comes to the entertainment industry.

That's especially true when it comes to music. People can build significant followings without ever having a song on the radio.

We're living in a different age. That much is for sure, and anyone who doesn't recognize it is going to get left in the past.

Who is country music singer Emmy Moyen?

I was scrolling the internet when the good people over at Whiskey Riff brought Moyen to my attention. Naturally, I had to take a deeper dive as a Big J journalist.

Her website states the following about her bio:

"With roots from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi, Emmy grew up listening to all kinds of music. Some of the artists and songwriters that inspire her most are Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and Natalie Hemby. She also loves U2, Ashley McBryde, Tyler Childers, and Coldplay. Needless to say, she has a wide range of influences and sounds that she hopes come through in her songwriting and artistry. Emmy’s dream has always been country music, and she moved to Nashville in 2022 to pursue that goal. Emmy is extremely passionate about storytelling through song. She believes that music can help people feel understood and heal; she wants to play a part in that and help others."

She's already off to a hot start on social media with more than 114,000 TikTok followers and more than 35,000 followers on Instagram.

Not bad numbers for someone who doesn't seem to have been in the music game for very long. Moyen also seems to have a skill for remixing classic country songs from a new perspective.

Case and point: "The House That Built Me" by Miranda Lambert.

She posted the video below earlier in the week, and it's already well north of 500,000 views. She's definitely managing to move the needle.

Of course, that's far from her only big time post on social media. Check out a few more below.

This 9/11 tribute might be enough to bring a few tears to your eyes.

The path in entertainment can be long and hard, but Moyen certainly seems to be on her way as she builds up a nice following. It's great to see someone putting in work and sticking to some neat country music roots. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.