Emily Elizabeth's Latest Bora Bora Content Leaves Her Fans Speechless, Hooters Sarah Dials In Her Bow & MEAT

Unlimited YouTubeTV Stream HACK!

Emailer Philly Mick was worried about joining YouTubeTV and being restricted to three streams. I explained how I live life in a house with three streams, but then emailers piled into the inbox to say that there's a workaround!

- Jeff S. says:

Let Philly Mick know for like $4.99 extra you get the 4K platform and that gives you unlimited streams.

Pretty sure that’s what I did when I joined…

On the membership tab you get a bunch of options to add crap… RedZone, Max, etc… one of them is called 4K Plus $4.99/ month it gets you unlimited streams at home

The explosion of Halloween yard decorations, specifically the inflatables and 12-foot skeletons

Have we gone too far with the tacky Halloween decorations? How many inflatables and skeletons are too many? I walked the dog by a house last night that must've had 10 skeletons of various heights and at least 15 inflatables. Folks, it feels like we have gone far enough. I'm not saying people shouldn't have the skeletons. There's a yard not too far from my house that is done up like a Hollywood set and it looks spectacular. But, for that one yard that looks amazing, there are 10 others that look like hood rats. Have you had an argument with your spouse over inflatables? Tell me about it!

What's your stance?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

– Mrs. Screencaps:

"I don't mind them for Halloween, but for Christmas they look tacky. Christmas is supposed to be classy, but still fun, classy. Blowups are cheesy.

Kinsey:

I also asked Diesel because he always has an interesting take on society.

Estrogen-free Zone

- Shane B. in Minnesota writes:

Now that I am an old man of 57 I have been able to create my own space for me and the toys. I work out here for my job, tinker on things even though I cannot fix anything, enjoy a cigar and you may even find a Pepsi in the machine, but unlikely. I start every day with this community and appreciate this topic for sure.

Kinsey:

I'm now to the age where I'm on Reddit r/retirement reading about how people are spending time after earning a nice living and I keep reading doomsday stories about how people are so convinced they're going to run out of money that they refuse to allow themselves to live a little bit.

I'm so happy to read that Shane B. is living a little bit. He's clearly worked his ass off in life, and now he has a couple of toys to keep the juices flowing. He has a space where he can be a guy, talk to guys, act like a guy and stay out of his wife's hair while she, I assume, burns autumnal candles in a well-kept house.

Thank you to Shane and the rest of you who have created spaces. You're the inspiration to thousands of Millennials who are now reading this column.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Let's see your wood (piles)!

It's that time of year. It's a Screencaps tradition going back to the early days of my OutKick employment. I never thought this topic would interest readers, but it was a huge hit.

Dump ‘em out, fellas. Show off that work you’ve been putting in.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Here's Guy G in western New York's wood back in 2022:

Did Rachel steal your heart last night on Jeopardy?

It also sounds like there was Final Jeopardy drama over a chicken scratch answer that was accepted by Jeopardy judges. I'll probably write a story on that later this morning.

- Jake W. writes:

Whoa, Rachel on Jeopardy tonight, I think I’m in love…

Big Lots intel

- Anonymous (longtime emailer who is properly vetted!) writes:

I can assure you Big Lots will not make it through 2025. They have already announced the closing 700 of their 1400 stores, 2 distribution centers, and eliminated 130 or so corporate office positions, they are in chapter 11 with plans to switch to chapter 7.

I did nearly 30 years there in various middle manager positions. The leadership made tons of bonus money and stock buyback lined the pockets of big shareholders. I can go into more detail but they are being run by a capital investment company now who generally squeeze any money out they can then go chapter 7. Company employed 30 K employees, even more at Christmas. Sad to see

The Ts have been on the run across Oregon, but now they're home

- Mike T. reports:

And it's fall!

Fall dogs!

What are your dogs up to this time of year? Do you have one that jumps into leaf piles? Send in reports.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Do you have a clogged toilet story to share?

One of you had to clog a toilet at a girlfriend's house early on in the relationship. There are tens of thousands of Screencaps readers. There have to be stories.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

#######################

That's it for this Thursday morning. Screencaps the III is home sick after developing a fever Wednesday at school. He'll be fine. Fingers crossed the rest of the house doesn't catch anything. We're heading into the meat of the college football schedule and I can't afford to be sleeping off the flu at 6 p.m. on a Saturday night.

The sun is out. There's not a cloud in the sky and it's supposed to be like this through at least October 26. Soak it up, America.

Let's go have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like: